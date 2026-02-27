3x NBA All-Star Emerges as Nuggets' Top Buyout Target

With their final roster spot still open, the Denver Nuggets have been rumored to be heavily monitoring the buyout market in hopes of finding the right player to sign for the rest of the 2025-26 season. Luckily, they might be stumbling into the ideal candidate.

NBA insider Marc Stein reports that three-time All-Star forward Khris Middleton is still weighing his options ahead of a potential buyout with the Dallas Mavericks, and the Nuggets have shown interest in him.

Khris Middleton just told @TheSteinLine he is still weighing his options in advance of Sunday’s deadline to pursue a contract buyout … deciding whether to finish the season in Dallas or join a playoff team.



League sources say Denver and other playoff teams have shown interest. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 27, 2026

Should the Nuggets target Khris Middleton?

Middleton, 34, had 12 great years with the Milwaukee Bucks that included three All-Star appearances and an NBA Finals win as Giannis Antetokounmpo's second option, but he has been traded twice in the last two seasons. Middleton has spent the last six games in Dallas after being traded from the Washington Wizards, and the veteran forward has proven that he still has some game.

In six games with the Mavericks, and four starts, Middleton has averaged 14.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game with efficient 50.0/38.1/91.3 shooting splits.

The Nuggets have dealt with a wild amount of injuries this season, and are currently dealing with key injuries to Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson that hurt their forward depth. After signing guard KJ Simpson to their final two-way spot, it became clearer that the Nuggets would target a forward on the buyout market for their final standard spot, and Middleton is an obvious candidate.

"Nuggets have been pursuing forward depth on the buyout market, league sources told , with Khris Middleton and Kyle Anderson (who signed with Minnesota today) among the candidates they’ve shown interest in. Size on the wing + ball-handling are two traits they’ve circled," The Denver Post's Bennett Durando reported.

Middleton provides a veteran scoring punch deep in their rotation who is proven to be able to contribute in a playoff series. Even though the Nuggets might not need him in a playoff series, having a player of Middleton's caliber available to throw into the rotation would make an underrated difference.

Why it might not happen

Even though the Mavericks are just 21-37 with no real hope of making a playoff run, Middleton seems content in Dallas. The Mavericks are reportedly giving him the option to pursue other opportunities with a potential buyout, but Stein reports a buyout is unlikely.

"There's interest in Khris Middleton. I know Denver would love to get him. I think other teams have registered interest. It's going to be a matter of, does he want to force his way into a buyout or does he want to finish the season as a Mav? The rumbles to this point ... the leanings were that a buyout was probably unlikely," Stein said on the DLLS Dallas Mavericks Podcast on Thursday night.

Feb 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Khris Middleton (20) brings the ball up court against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Stein reports that it will ultimately come down to Middleton and how he wants to finish his season, but there is no doubt that the Nuggets and other playoff teams will "come after him and try to convince Middleton to push for a buyout."

After winning a title in Milwaukee, Middleton might not feel the need to "ring chase" and join a championship contender via buyout, but he would be a huge addition to the Nuggets and a handful of other playoff teams if anyone gets the chance to snag him from Dallas.