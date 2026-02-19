Three Buyout Options Nuggets Could Add to Fill Roster

Before coming out of the All-Star break, the Denver Nuggets would make a couple of tweaks to their roster for the rest of the season by elevating Spencer Jones to a traditional NBA contract, while also signing former Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson to a two-way deal to fill Jones' prior spot.

But following those two roster moves, that still leaves one roster spot on hand that the Nuggets can fill to sign a player for the rest of the season. Denver can add a name to their 15-man roster on a veteran league minimum without going over the luxury tax, making another roster signing a near lock to transpire in the coming weeks.

But who could be on the Nuggets' radar to address that final roster spot? There are no clear answers just yet as to who that lucky player could be, but in the meantime, we've compiled a list of three buyout candidates that could be a worthwhile add for Denver's squad, and potentially be the final piece of their championship puzzle.

Let's take a look at those three guys:

Lonzo Ball, G

Leading up to the All-Star break, there had been some lingering chatter connecting the Nuggets as a suitor for Lonzo Ball after his trade and waive from the Utah Jazz. That discussion would die down in the days following after factoring in the time taken off, along with reported interest from the Golden State Warriors. But as of now, there's been no reported signing for the former second-overall pick.

There are clear concerns when outlining a fit for Ball. He's faced consististent injury troubles since his time with the Chicago Bulls to limit his availability, his shot efficiency has taken a major dip this year, and he's proven to be far from the same player he was just five years ago.

But, if a signing were to develop, and the Nuggets were able to get Ball with positive health on his side, the versatility he provides on both ends of the floor, combined with his outstanding playmaking ability, would make him a near-perfect fit in Denver's second unit. If the medical doesn't check out, though, it could be hard to see him crack a spot in the nightly rotation.

Chris Boucher, F

Chris Boucher, an eight-year veteran coming off the first half of his season with the Boston Celtics, never truly established his footing there as he had been a consistent rotational piece during his time with the Toronto Raptors. He played nine games, was dealt to the Utah Jazz at the deadline, and like Lonzo Ball, would be subsequently released to try and find an opportunity with another squad for the rest of the season.

Perhaps there's a role to be had with the Nuggets. Boucher has nice length and size to match up with multiple positions, can bring a welcomed boost defensively in the frontcourt amid Denver's plentitude of injuries at the forward spot, and with two Finals wins on his resume, he's got an ideal championship pedigree that the Nuggets can take interest in as well.

He might not be a nightly piece of the rotation, but for added depth on the bench, Boucher could be worth a veteran minimum for the rest of the year.

Matisse Thybulle, F

Matisse Thybulle, who's been with the Portland Trail Blazers for the past four seasons, hasn't quite hit the buyout market yet. But as Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports, the defensive-minded forward has been linked as a candidate for a buyout in recent weeks while the Blazers look to convert a couple of their two-way deals.

If that buyout does end up coming to form, though, the Nuggets should 100% be of interest in Thybulle's services. Denver's been a porous team on the defensive end all season, currently ranked in the bottom third of the NBA for defensive rating.

By adding a lengthy, former All-Defensive wing into the mix as a plug-in for a few spot minutes in the rotation, it fills their immediate holes, provides another forward to lean on in the midst of injuries, and makes him well worth a minimum deal.

Again, acquiring Thybulle does bank on the Blazers actually coming to a contract buyout in the next few weeks. But if it does wind up as the end result, bet on Denver being on line one to try and pick him up.