Aaron Gordon Gets Encouraging Status Update Before Nuggets–Rockets

Aaron Gordon's health is trending in the right direction heading into the Denver Nuggets' NBA Cup matchup vs. the Houston Rockets.

According to the Nuggets' latest injury report update, Gordon has been upgraded from questionable to probable vs. the Rockets with bilateral hamstring injury management.

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Rockets:



PROBABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Bilateral Hamstring Injury Management)



OUT:

Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)

Julian Strawther (Lower Back Injury Management)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/K5Of34gXRQ — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 21, 2025

Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Listed as Probable vs. Rockets

Gordon had missed the previous game for the Nuggets against the New Orleans Pelicans with his hamstring injury that projected to be an issue that wouldn't sideline him for much time. And with his status now officially on an upward trend, that absence appears certain to be short-term.

It's a critical addition back into the Nuggets' lineup, getting back one of their best defenders and overall two-way players on the roster, putting together one of the better seasons of his career thus far.

During his 12 games played this season, Gordon has posted a career-best 20.3 points per game, shooting an efficient 56.3% from the field and 45.2% from three, along with 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and nearly one steal a night.

Nov 17, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) lines up a shot in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bulls at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Gordon has missed just two games so far through the 2025-26 season, and while the Nuggets are 2-0 in those outings with an average margin of victory of 12, there's no question how much better Denver can be with their veteran forward in the fold.

The sooner he's back on the floor, the better it'll be for this Nuggets lineup on both ends of the floor––and it looks like he'll be in line to return against the Rockets for their NBA Cup outing, which will be especially beneficial against Houston's positional size and length.

Nuggets Rule Out Two Others

The Nuggets will be without a couple of names on the wing, though, still without starting guard Christian Braun with a left ankle sprain as they will be for at least the next month, and perhaps longer, and also ruling out Julian Strawther with low back injury management.

It'll mark Strawther's third missed game of the season due to injury this season due to his lingering back injury.

Tip-off between the Nuggets and Rockets lands at 7:30 p.m. MT in the Toyota Center, as both teams will be searching for their second win in the Group Stage of this year's NBA Cup slate.

