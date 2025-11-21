Aaron Gordon Gets Encouraging Status Update Before Nuggets–Rockets
In this story:
Aaron Gordon's health is trending in the right direction heading into the Denver Nuggets' NBA Cup matchup vs. the Houston Rockets.
According to the Nuggets' latest injury report update, Gordon has been upgraded from questionable to probable vs. the Rockets with bilateral hamstring injury management.
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Listed as Probable vs. Rockets
Gordon had missed the previous game for the Nuggets against the New Orleans Pelicans with his hamstring injury that projected to be an issue that wouldn't sideline him for much time. And with his status now officially on an upward trend, that absence appears certain to be short-term.
It's a critical addition back into the Nuggets' lineup, getting back one of their best defenders and overall two-way players on the roster, putting together one of the better seasons of his career thus far.
During his 12 games played this season, Gordon has posted a career-best 20.3 points per game, shooting an efficient 56.3% from the field and 45.2% from three, along with 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and nearly one steal a night.
Gordon has missed just two games so far through the 2025-26 season, and while the Nuggets are 2-0 in those outings with an average margin of victory of 12, there's no question how much better Denver can be with their veteran forward in the fold.
The sooner he's back on the floor, the better it'll be for this Nuggets lineup on both ends of the floor––and it looks like he'll be in line to return against the Rockets for their NBA Cup outing, which will be especially beneficial against Houston's positional size and length.
Nuggets Rule Out Two Others
The Nuggets will be without a couple of names on the wing, though, still without starting guard Christian Braun with a left ankle sprain as they will be for at least the next month, and perhaps longer, and also ruling out Julian Strawther with low back injury management.
It'll mark Strawther's third missed game of the season due to injury this season due to his lingering back injury.
Tip-off between the Nuggets and Rockets lands at 7:30 p.m. MT in the Toyota Center, as both teams will be searching for their second win in the Group Stage of this year's NBA Cup slate.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- David Adelman Doesn’t Ignore Nuggets’ One Flaw in Win vs. Pelicans
- Nuggets' Peyton Watson Reveals Mindset After Career-High 32 Points
- Nikola Jokic Sees Shades of Himself in Pelicans Rookie
- David Adelman Explains Nuggets’ Surprise Lineup Decision vs. Pelicans
- 3 Takeaways From Nuggets' Shorthanded Win Over Pelicans
Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023.