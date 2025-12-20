Nuggets Announce Starter-Filled Injury Report vs. Rockets

Less than a week ago, the Denver Nuggets narrowly escaped the Houston Rockets in overtime behind a 39-point triple-double from superstar center Nikola Jokic. Now, the two teams are gearing up for a rematch on Saturday afternoon, as the Nuggets will look to repeat their success from earlier in the week.

However, the Nuggets continue to deal with some significant injuries.

Nuggets' injury report vs. Rockets

The Nuggets have ruled out two starters, Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun, for Saturday's game, but the team has shown it can win without them. Now, though, they are dealing with an injury to Braun's replacement, Peyton Watson, which could certainly hurt them.

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Christian Braun - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Peyton Watson - QUESTIONABLE (right trunk contusion)

Jan 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts with guard Christian Braun (0) after a play in the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Watson suffered his trunk injury just six minutes into the Nuggets' overtime win over the Rockets on Monday, putting them in a situation where they were playing without Gordon, Braun, and Watson. Of course, Denver prevailed to pick up a huge win, and they were able to repeat that success against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, despite all three players being sidelined again.

On Thursday, with both Braun and Watson sidelined, the Nuggets have the starting nod to Bruce Brown to fill that role. Bringing back Brown this offseason was a great decision by Denver, as the veteran guard is a player they can rely on in situations like this.

If Watson has to miss another game, the Nuggets know it is not the end of the world, although they certainly want him to play, especially to match up against Rockets star Kevin Durant.

Who's out for the Rockets?

The Rockets have had a similar injury report all season long, as they remain without Fred VanVleet after the starting point guard tore his ACL. Dorian Finney-Smith has also yet to suit up this season, while Tari Eason is set to miss his 14th consecutive game.

Fred VanVleet - OUT (right knee ACL repair)

Tari Eason - OUT (lower left leg injury management)

Dorian Finney-Smith - OUT (left ankle surgery)

Especially while being shorthanded, the Nuggets will have their hands full against the Rockets, and Durant, Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and company will certainly not make things easy for Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets and Rockets are set to tip off at 3:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Saturday.

