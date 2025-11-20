Nikola Jokic Sees Shades of Himself in Pelicans Rookie

In the midst of the Denver Nuggets' second victory over the New Orleans Pelicans this season, the team was able to get another glimpse of one notable rookie on the other side who's been credited with modeling his game after three-time MVP Nikola Jokic––that being this summer's 13th-overall pick Derik Queen, who found his way to having a pretty productive day despite the Pelicans' loss.

During the 30 minutes he was out there, Queen led the way for New Orleans with an impressive 30 points that nearly topped the Nuggets' own Peyton Watson with 32.

Queen also had nine rebounds and four assists to pair together for one of the best performances of his rookie campaign thus far, even grabbing some notable attention from Jokic post-game.

Jokic not only appreciates the talent he brings to the table, but also the unique offensive versatility he has with his play style.

"He's good. He has some moves. He's definitely crafty," Jokic said of Queen after the Nuggets' win. "He's unorthodox; great touch around the rim, feel for the game. It's good to see somebody different."

Nikola Jokic when asked if he sees a bit of himself in Derik Queen: "I can see it, yeah.” This comes a few days after Antonio Daniels reveals a text from Tim Duncan that stated ‘Man, I really like that [Derik] Queen guy.’ pic.twitter.com/uCGr2JVSZR — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) November 20, 2025

Jokic has also seen some of the comparisons that Queen has drawn to himself; being seen as a bigger, versatile offensive playmaker with the ability to score and be a high-end playmaker at the position–– and he seems to agree with that connection, despite having a few inches on him.

"I think I'm a little bit taller, but I think there's a style that's similar...I can see it, yeah.”

Nikola Jokic Sees Shades of His Game in Derik Queen

Nov 19, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Derik Queen (22) fights for position gains Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić (15) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

So far through his rookie season, Queen has averaged 10.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists as one of the bright spots of an otherwise bleak Pelicans campaign, albeit being unable to best the Nuggets in their two meetings thus far.

But to have the MVP's vote of confidence is certainly a good sign for what's to come for the Pelicans rookie big man, especially when factoring in said rookie has looked up to Jokic's game coming into the league.

Queen certainly won't be the last big man to enter the league who's set to model their game after Jokic, either, but for what he's shown through his initial sample size, especially after his 30-point breakout vs. the Nuggets, he's more than worthy of his due credit from the man himself.

More Denver Nuggets Content