Nuggets, Jazz Both List Multiple Key Players on Injury Report

On Saturday, the Denver Nuggets suffered their first loss since December 1, snapping a six-game winning streak as they were finding their rhythm, despite injuries. Now, the Nuggets are looking to bounce back from that loss with a favorable matchup against the Utah Jazz on Monday.

The Nuggets, 20-7, should not have much trouble against the 10-17 Jazz, on paper, but opponents have learned that they cannot take this Utah team lightly. Not only have the Jazz scored 126+ points in each of their last four games, but they are an even 5-5 in their last ten games, and are playing surprisingly good basketball.

However, both teams are dealing with some key injuries ahead of Monday's matchup.

Nuggets' injury report remains the same

The Nuggets have been dealing with the same injuries for the last few weeks, as they are set to remain without Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun for Monday's matchup. On top of that, key guard Peyton Watson's status is put into question for the third straight game.

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Christian Braun - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Peyton Watson - QUESTIONABLE (right trunk contusion)

The Nuggets are set to be shorthanded against the Jazz, but it is nothing they have not already dealt with this season. Luckily, the Nuggets could even catch a break with a couple of key Jazz injuries.

Who's in and out for the Jazz?

Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen has missed each of their last two games, which have resulted in two losses for them. In his last outing, Markkanen dropped 33 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Jazz to a win over the Dallas Mavericks, and if he suits up for Monday's matchup, it could put the Nuggets in danger of suffering an upset loss.

Walker Kessler - OUT (left shoulder injury recovery)

Kevin Love - OUT (rest)

Georges Niang - OUT (left foot stress reaction)

Lauri Markkanen - QUESTIONABLE (right groin injury management)

With Walker Kessler expected to be out for the rest of the season, the Jazz could be without three of their key frontcourt players if Markkanen sits, now that they have ruled out Kevin Love for rest. Love is coming off a 16-point, 16-rebound performance in Utah's last game, and they have seemingly decided to give the 37-year-old big man a night off after that big game.

The Nuggets and Jazz are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Monday.

