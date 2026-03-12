Nuggets vs. Spurs Injury Report Lists Victor Wembanyama, Jamal Murray

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a statement 36-point win over the Houston Rockets, but now head into a much more challenging matchup on the second night of a back-to-back against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Spurs have the second-best record in the NBA through 65 games at 48-17, and are riding a five-game winning streak heading into Thursday night's matchup. San Antonio scraped out a three-point win the last time these two teams met, but a few key injuries could shake up Thursday's game.

Nuggets list Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon on injury report

Mar 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (L) and guard Jamal Murray (R) on the bench in the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have been dealing with some significant injuries throughout most of the 2025-26 season, and they have handed both Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray injury designations heading into Thursday's marquee matchup. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Jamal Murray - PROBABLE (left ankle sprain)

Aaron Gordon - QUESTIONABLE (right hamstring injury management)

Peyton Watson - OUT (right hamstring strain)

All-Star point guard Jamal Murray suffered an ankle sprain in their game against the New York Knicks last Friday, but has been able to play through it in two games since. He is still dealing with the ankle injury, but is expected to play on Thursday.

Aaron Gordon, on the other hand, recently returned from a long absence with a hamstring strain, and the Nuggets are likely considering playing it safe by not pushing him on the second night of a back-to-back. However, Gordon played just 22 minutes on Wednesday night, meaning he could be good to go against the Spurs.

While standout wing Peyton Watson is expected to return to action soon, he remains sidelined for Thursday's game.

Victor Wembanyama is questionable

Mar 10, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) celebrates after making a three-point shot during the second half against the Boston Celtics at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Much of the Spurs' success this season can be credited to superstar center Victor Wembanyama, but the 7-foot-4 Frenchman could miss Thursday's big matchup. Wembanyama is listed as questionable for their game against the Nuggets, as well as Harrison Barnes and Lindy Waters III. The Spurs' full injury report:

Harrison Barnes - QUESTIONABLE (left ankle impingement)

Lindy Waters III - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Victor Wembanyama - QUESTIONABLE (right ankle soreness)

Wembanyama, a two-time All-Star, has been on a complete tear recently. Over his last four games, he is averaging 33.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks, while shooting 55.1% from the field and 46.2% from three-point range. Of course, the Nuggets would catch a huge break if Wembanyama had to sit for Thursday's game, but fans would be in for a treat if he could suit up.

The Nuggets and Spurs are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT in San Antonio on Thursday.