Anthony Edwards' Praise for Nikola Jokic Resurfaces Before Nuggets Playoff Series

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves have had some incredible matchups over the last few years, headlined by the superstar battle between Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards. These two teams have faced off 28 times since the start of the 2022-23 season, so of course, they are destined for some good battles. However, one matchup was above the rest.

On April 1, 2025, the Timberwolves beat the Nuggets 140-139 in double overtime. In the loss, Jokic dropped 61 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, putting together one of the best performances the league has ever seen. After that game, Edwards was quick to admit that Jokic is the best player he has ever seen up close.

"That might've been the best game of my life. Like, that I've been a part of. Nikola Jokic, bruh. Oh my God. He might be the best basketball player I've ever seen close up besides myself to myself. Bruh, he's incredible. ... I mean, he had 60. That was crazy," Edwards said.

"Nikola Jokic, bruh. Oh my God. He might be the best basketball player I've ever seen up close besides myself to myself." pic.twitter.com/Tq3vS1UoHy https://t.co/HwDQIOAVeJ — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 13, 2026

Of course, this is a perfect time for this clip to resurface, as Jokic and Edwards will meet again for Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday.

Jokic dominates the Timberwolves

A 61-point triple-double is obviously on another level, but Edwards has seen Jokic dominate first-hand on many occasions. In four matchups this season, Jokic averaged 35.8 points, 15.0 rebounds, and 11.3 assists per game with dominant 65.3/50.0/93.2 shooting splits. Of course, this was headlined by a wild 56-point, 16-rebound, and 15-assist outing in their overtime battle on Christmas Day.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves met in the 2023 and 2024 playoffs, trading blows by eliminating each other year to year. After going through the 2025 playoffs without meeting, fans are in for a treat this year. Not only do these two teams always have intense battles, but the Timberwolves seem to bring the best out of Jokic.

Edwards makes his impact felt

Game recognizes game. 🤝



The Nuggets and Wolves will renew their rivalry and face off in the playoffs for the 3rd time in 4 years. pic.twitter.com/LdU0nkNlIJ — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) April 13, 2026

While Jokic will be the headline of this first-round playoff matchup, Edwards has been extremely impressive himself. In their Christmas Day matchup, Edwards led the Wolves with 44 points, and also dropped 43+ points twice in their seven-game playoff series in 2024.

Edwards is one of the league's biggest game-changers, and while he is not in the MVP conversation like Jokic, he will have just as much of an impact on the outcome of this first-round series. It is also worth noting that Edwards' three-point shooting has improved since the last time these two teams met in the playoffs, making things even more difficult for Denver.

Similar to Jokic, Edwards can completely take over a game, as he has done multiple times against the Nuggets, and Denver will have to slow him down to win the series handily. This superstar-caliber matchup will be an incredible fan experience and will likely make this the best first-round series of this year's playoffs. Of course, it helps that the two stars have a mutual respect.

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