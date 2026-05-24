Jamal Murray, Jokic All-NBA Selections Were Never in Question

The Denver Nuggets' star duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic got some notable shine before Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

The NBA officially announced this year's All-NBA Teams to sort through the top 15 players around the league for the 2025-26 campaign, where both Nikola Jokic and, for the first time in his career, Jamal Murray, landed among the short list of stars.

Jokic comes away with the eighth-consecutive All-NBA selection of his 11-year career, and third-straight placement on the First Team. As for Murray, he found his way onto the Second Team.

And when looking at the voting across the league for each, it really wasn't much of a question that either would find their way into the All-NBA mix.

Jokic, Murray's All-NBA Selection Was Never In Doubt

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Among the NBA's global voting panel of 100 media members, both Jokic and Murray would find their way deep into the mix of top players around the league, and neither faced much concern of being snubbed from either selection.

In fact, for Jokic, there wasn't a single voter who didn't vote him for First-Team All-NBA. The Nuggets big man would pair up with OKC Thunder guard and league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the only unanimous selection on that five-man group, even ahead of the French phenom Victor Wembanyama.

Murray's selection might not have been as clear-cut for Third Team, but he would still be settled within that five-man group by a wide margin. He gained a total of 143 voting points with 27 Second-Team votes and 68 for Third-Team, a mark that only Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey would top with 168 points.

For reference, the closest name to an All-NBA selection that fell just short of one, Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, finished with 26 points himself; a mark that Murray crushed with over 5x the amount of points.

A global media panel of 100 voters selected the 2025-26 Kia All-NBA Team.



The complete voting results ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7NbX05bwr2 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 24, 2026

It goes to show just how strong this Nuggets duo was throughout this past season, even if they may have ended the year on a rough note with a first round exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

For Jokic, it's really no surprise that he would end up with yet another First-Team selection. Most in the NBA world likely would've projected that to be the end outcome at the start of the season, with the only ounce of doubt creeping in whenever he was forced to miss a month of time due to a hyperextended left knee.

But Murray, on the other hand, comes as the bigger surprise compared to his preseason projections. After having not even made an All-Star appearance before this season, making the leap to get not only that, but an All-NBA selection as well, really puts a cherry on top of a statement year for the Nuggets guard.

Hats off to both Nuggets for the noteworthy accomplishment. Perhaps it could be a sign of things to come headed into next year, so long as both stars remain on the roster for what's bound to be an unpredictable summer in the Mile High.

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