David Adelman Addresses Decision to Sit Aaron Gordon vs. Warriors

For the 44th time this season, the Denver Nuggets were without Aaron Gordon. With just under three hours before their tip-off against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, the Nuggets downgraded Gordon to questionable due to a calf injury, and just an hour later, he was ruled out.

The Nuggets have already gone far too many games without Gordon on the floor this season, and playing without him in a marquee game against the Warriors was certainly bad news. Fortunately, the Nuggets were able to pull out a win over Golden State, and David Adelman explained that they were simply playing it safe by ruling Gordon out.

"He’s got some soreness in his calf. It’s just too delicate to play him. If something happens, even if something small happens, he’s out for two weeks, or whatever it is, that’s a killer with this many games to go, so no reason to," Adelman said before the game.

𝑩𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑲𝑰𝑵𝑮: Aaron Gordon (left calf tightness) is OUT tonight vs. Warriors pic.twitter.com/JctOlDfrPR — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) March 30, 2026

Something to keep an eye on

As Adelman explains, there is no reason to risk Gordon suffering further injury by pushing him out there when he is already hurt. With just six games left in the regular season, the last thing the Nuggets need is another significant injury, and sitting him proved to be the right decision because they pulled out a win anyway.

Adelman also expressed how it has been hard to handle this situation because, of course, they want Gordon to go out there and play, but keeping him as healthy as possible is the priority.

"Sometimes I really don’t know, majority of the time, because you really do want them to at least try to go out there and see where their body is at. Today is not one of those times," Adelman continued. "He called in early today to Steve Short, communicated with me. As soon as we talked about it, it just felt like for him and his body, but also for his mind. If you feel like there’s a chance something could happen, there’s no reason for him to play."

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) celebrates with forward Aaron Gordon (32) and center Nikola Jokic (15) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gordon recently missed 17 consecutive games with a hamstring strain, and earlier in the season, missed 19 straight with the same injury. If Gordon had another extended absence at this point in the season, this Nuggets team would be crushed. Obviously, it is the right decision to play it safe after what they have already been through with him this year.

This season, Gordon is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 50.1% from the field and 39.9% from three-point range. Fans knew that Gordon was in for a special year when he dropped 50 points in their season opener, but unfortunately, his impact has not been felt as much as it should through all of these injury absences.

It would not be surprising if the Nuggets sit Gordon for any extra games ahead of the playoffs, as they need him healthy and available for a championship-minded postseason run.