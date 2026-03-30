Nuggets Rule Out Aaron Gordon Before Warriors Game

It looks like the Denver Nuggets will be without Aaron Gordon against the Golden State Warriors for this weekend's matchup.

According to an update from Nuggets head coach David Adelman, Gordon has been downgraded to out against the Warriors due to left calf tightness.

Since returning from his hamstring injury earlier this month, Gordon has been active for nine of the Nuggets' past 12 games, having rested back-to-back in an attempt to avoid re-injury. Before playing against the Warriors, though, it would be a calf issue that ultimately restricted his availability.

Rather than pushing to play against Golden State, the veteran forward will sit this one, and will get his next chance to play on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz.

What Aaron Gordon's Absence Means for Nuggets

Gordon's injury certainly isn't meant to be anything long-term––simply a precautionary measure to make sure the veteran forward is at 100% for their hopeful playoff run that lies ahead after dealing with an injury-riddled season.

For the 32 appearances he's been healthy, Gordon's had some impressive numbers throughout, averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 50.1% from the field and 39.9% from three in just under 28 minutes a game.

Being without him against the Warriors means that Denver will be without some of their typical versatility on both ends of the floor, and the dynamic presence that Gordon brings as a cutter, floor spacer, and multi-position defender. But it won't be without the Nuggets having a healthy rotation in place to fill the void he leaves.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts to NBA referee Dannica Baroody against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Earlier in the season, the Nuggets might've had more trouble in a late-scratch situation like this due to their multiple injuries in the frontcourt. But now that Peyton Watson, Cameron Johnson, and Spencer Jones are prepared to be healthy and suit up against Golden State, it ensures Denver will have the ample depth to move forward without Gordon for at least one night.

As to who's set to start without Gordon in the mix, the most likely candidate would be none other than Peyton Watson, who's yet to get called up to the starting five since returning from his respective hamstring injury, yet has now played a few games since back healthy to where David Adelman could have confidence to slot him into the frontcourt.

In the three games that Watson has played since returning from injury, he's appeared in just 21.3 minutes a night to average 14.0 points on 45.5% shooting from the field with 4.7 rebounds a night.

Perhaps more opportunity against a beaten-up Warriors squad could be just what the fourth-year wing needs to get back to his impressive numbers from earlier this season.

Tip-off between the Nuggets and Warriors lands at 8 p.m. MT at Ball Arena, where Denver will be looking to extend their current win streak to six straight, and thus continue pushing their momentum in the right direction for the final few games of the regular season.