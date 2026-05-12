NBA Legend Paul Pierce Has Bold Advice for Nuggets' Offseason

The 2026 offseason could get crazy across the NBA, with the Denver Nuggets one of many teams expected to shake things up after a disappointing first-round playoff exit. However, there is still a chance they stand pat.

Nuggets executive Josh Kroenke admitted that "everything has to be on the table, including running it back" this offseason. While that opens the door for several different moves, his suggestion to ultimately run it back seems like the most likely scenario, despite the potential of it being a bad idea.

NBA legend Paul Pierce recently agreed with Kroenke's remarks, urging the Nuggets to run it back and keep their core intact this summer.

“If I’m the general manager of the Denver Nuggets, I think I would evaluate them when the season comes because they missed some key pieces,” Pierce said on a live episode of No Fouls Given and Playmaker. “Aaron Gordon was dealing with injuries. Peyton Watson didn’t play. ... So I’ll play it out again. Run it back. I have the best player in the world. I have great role players. ... But I would not make any moves if I was Denver.”

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) with guard Jamal Murray (27) against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Pierce wants to see the Nuggets "run it back" next season, largely due to the injuries they had to endure. Is that the right choice, though?

Should Nuggets run it back?

Of course, the Nuggets' 2025-26 roster did not get a fair chance to compete. They were one of the most injured teams in the NBA, yet still managed to finish in third place in the West with a 54-28 record. Nikola Jokic struggled after a month-long injury absence, and even as they got into the playoffs, they were missing Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon.

"I thought that if this group was healthy that this could be a 60-65 win team, but we never got a chance to fully show it."



"That's why I say everything has to be on the table, including running it back. I really do believe in the group..."



- Josh Kroenke pic.twitter.com/z7MdsVxVle — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) May 8, 2026

It would have been great to see the Nuggets get a legitimate shot at a playoff run while fully healthy, but they did not. Now, they have failed to even advance to the Western Conference Finals for three straight years, and it is becoming hard to deny that changes are needed.

Three-time NBA champion guard Danny Green responded to Pierce's comments, rebutting with the suggestion that the Nuggets actually should make roster changes.

"I'm making some moves," Green responded. "It's not Jamal Murray. I think we keep those two guys as staples, but you use other guys around them to develop some type of defense, right? ... You need a defensive center. You need Peyton Watson healthy. Christian Braun, I think, will be better. ... I love Aaron Gordon, but he's just not available enough."

Green believes the Nuggets should move on from Gordon or Cam Johnson to make room for younger players to improve the team's defense, and he could actually be spot on. The Nuggets desperately need to improve their defense, and some tough decisions might be made to do so.

Regardless of who is moved this offseason, the Nuggets showed exactly why they should not run it back. Despite their injury concerns, their defense was far too poor to actually compete for a title, and they need to address that weakness this summer.

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