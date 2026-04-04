David Adelman Braces Nuggets for Major Test vs. Spurs, Wembanyama

Even while being in the midst of a seven-game win streak, the Denver Nuggets are set to have their hands full headed into their weekend matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, the current second seed in the Western Conference and one of the premier contenders in this year's race to the Finals.

It's one of two games the Nuggets have against the Spurs in the final two weeks of the season. Considering San Antonio still has a shot at claiming the top seed in the conference, while Denver is similarly in reach of the third seed themselves, Saturday's matchup is bound to have some real intensity and high stakes for both sides.

Nuggets head coach David Adelman isn't underestimating the task his team has in front of him either, who had noteworthy praise to hand the Spurs following team practice before the weekend:

"No one's played as well as they have the last couple of months," Adelman said of San Antonio. "They have been the best team in the NBA. OKC is the standard. They won the championship. But San Antonio's played as good as anybody, honestly in recent memory. They've been outstanding."

"Offensively, when [Wembanyama] doesn't play, he's an element that they don’t have in the sense of isolation basketball. But this team is very underrated for some reason; how deep and talented they are. Their guard play is as good as anybody in the league. I would say their guard depth would be number one, in my opinion."

Nuggets Face Victor Wembanyama for First Time This Season

The Nuggets have already been able to claim one win against the Spurs earlier this season, but that also came in an outing which Victor Wembanyama wasn't on the floor due to injury.

This time is a different story for San Antonio, as Wembanyama is now healthy and ready to match up against Denver's three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, setting up for a thrilling battle against two bigs playing as well as anyone in the NBA.

Apr 1, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) stands on the court during a break in the action against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

However, it's also a matchup that Adelman will have to gameplan for a bit differently from their previous matchup in December, considering how much Wembanyama can impact the game on both sides of the ball.

"I think what [Wembanyama] brings is the isolation game," Adelman continued. "If you can defend their pace and the way they play their offense, they can always go to him, which is a major advantage. And then obviously, defensively, the guy is next level, generational."

"So, we'll have to move him around as best we can. We can't let him just patrol the paint. He's a huge challenge, a great player. But that's a great team, and he complements what they do by giving them an extra element, but they're a problem, no matter who's playing for them."

If the Nuggets can claim a win against one of, if not the best team in the NBA, over the past few months to extend to an eighth-straight victory, it might spark another boost of confidence for this group at a perfect time of year.