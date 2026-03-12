Victor Wembanyama Injury News Could Shift Nuggets vs Spurs

The Denver Nuggets could be going up against the San Antonio Spurs in their Thursday night matchup without having to face the 7-foot-4 phenom on the other side.

According to an update from the Spurs' injury report, Victor Wembanyama has been downgraded to questionable against the Nuggets with an ankle injury.

Wembanyama has been active for the Spurs in every regular season game dating back to January 3rd, so throughout the past two months, he's been notably healthy.

However, depending on how his status shifts before tip-off against the Nuggets, that streak of 29 straight games played could end, making it something to monitor before gametime.

Victor Wembanyama Downgraded to Questionable vs. Nuggets

So far this season, Wembanyama has yet to play the Nuggets in a highly-touted matchup against the three-time MVP. Denver and San Antonio have only played once this season, which was back in November when Wembanyama was sidelined with a calf injury for multiple games.

Now that the Nuggets' second chance to face Wembanyama has come around, he's now dealing with another injury concern. And while it remains to be seen whether it impacts his availability, his presence certainly plays a big part in how Thursday's matchup shakes out.

Wembanyama has been putting together an MVP-caliber year with the Spurs in the 51 games he's played in, averaging 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 3.0 blocks in under 30 minutes a game. He's also shooting a career-best 50.6% from the field.

Still, when the Spurs are without Wembanyama on the floor this season, they haven't seemed to struggle too much. He's been absent for 14 games so far throughout the regular season, and San Antonio is 10-4 throughout that stretch.

It's a testament to the Spurs' overall growth as a team outside of the development of Wembanyama in year three, and shows that even if he is out of the mix against Denver, this one is bound to be a challenge to take on. Especially as the Nuggets will be set to endure the second leg of a back-to-back on the road, it's set up to be an even further uphill battle.

One silver lining for the Nuggets is that their own health is beginning to turn around in the right direction. Jamal Murray and Cameron Johnson entered their previous game against the Houston Rockets with their own respective injuries before eventually playing and both having productive games.

Aaron Gordon has also gotten back into the fold from his hamstring injury, but as the Nuggets roll into the second leg of a back-to-back, there's a chance he doesn't suit up against the Spurs for precautionary reasons. As for Peyton Watson, he's still out until further notice, but David Adelman did hint that his return could be coming as soon as next week.

Time will tell what the status for Wembanyama holds before facing off against the Nuggets, but expect it to be a high-intensity matchup with high stakes for both sides in San Antonio, regardless of whether or not he suits up for the action.