David Adelman Addresses Limiting Nikola Jokic in Nuggets' Win vs. Clippers

The Denver Nuggets' dream came true on Friday when three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic was officially made available to make his return to the court after a month-long injury absence.

In a dominant win over the L.A. Clippers at home, Jokic led the Nuggets with 31 points, 12 rebounds, and five assists on efficient 8-11 shooting from the field in just 25 minutes of action. As expected, Jokic's minutes were limited after such a long absence, and while he looked great, there was no reason to push his limit.

After the game, Nuggets head coach David Adelman addressed how he was able to manage Jokic's minute restriction.

"The foul trouble helped in the first half. Obviously as we pulled away at the end, I got to get him out. At the most, he probably would have played three more minutes, maybe. We’re just trying to balance it the best we can with the information that’s been given to us. But obviously he was very impactful," Adelman said.

The supporting cast makes everything easier

Of course, it makes Adelman's job more difficult when the best player in the world can only play so many minutes, but his impressive supporting cast certainly made it easier. Adelman admitted that Jonas Valančiūnas and Jamal Murray were also supposed to play fewer minutes, but he felt comfortable letting them play a bit extra.

"He’s incredible. Not just him, Jonas [Valančiūnas], Jamal [Murray] got a little above where I wanted to get, but that’s just how it’s been lately. But for the most part, I’m happy with the minutes for those guys. I thought they played well enough for me to keep it at a good place," Adelman continued.

"I thought the second unit, especially in the first half, did a great job of keeping the lead where it was at. In the second half I had to come back with those guys a little bit earlier, which is okay because of the first half. It just kind of worked itself out."

Nov 8, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) subs out center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jokic had an incredible performance, but notably, the Nuggets can go back to their elite center rotation of him and Valančiūnas. The backup big man finished the night with 11 points and six rebounds in 21 minutes, and the Nuggets are so much better when they are both available. However, now Adelman has to worry about how to get them both minutes again.

"I just have to read the game as best as I can. Like I said, those guys have to be adults and communicate where they’re at and be unselfish," Adelman said about Jokic and Valančiūnas.

As they continue to get healthier, with guys like Christian Braun and Cam Johnson hopefully returning soon, Adelman's job might get a bit tougher with several players on minute restrictions, but the team will be in a much better spot.

