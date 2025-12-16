Nuggets' David Adelman In Awe of Nikola Jokic, Alperen Sengun

During the Denver Nuggets' narrow overtime victory vs. the Houston Rockets to kick the new week off, it ended up being a dominant performance for each side’s starting center, Nikola Jokic and Alperen Sengun.

For Jokic, his usual triple-double dominance would unfold with a final stat line of 39 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists, along with two steals and two blocks, while Sengun chipped in for a big night himself with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Of course, Jokic and Sengun have had their respective all-around nights in the past, and especially this season as both are eyeing yet another All-Star nod to their resumes soon to come– but to see them each playing at their best in a head-to-head matchup was able to prove some perspective of just how talented this pair of big men really are.

And for Nuggets head coach David Adelman, seeing both big men put together the nights that they did shows just how talented the NBA has come to be.

"I mean, the NBA is in such a good place right now," Adelman said after the Nuggets' win vs. Houston. "The skill set in some of these guys, it's outrageous. The way they can shoot it, pass it, handle it, [Alperen] Sengun, and Nikola [Jokic], both, you know, isolating up the nail... Both these games we played [vs. the Rockets], I would, you know, I'd pay to watch this."

Jokic & Sengun are the first centers in NBA history with 30-point triple-doubles in the same game. pic.twitter.com/mWGmyZByZ2 — Real Sports (@realapp) December 16, 2025

Nuggets-Rockets Was a True Talent Show

That talent on the floor during the Nuggets' latest battle vs. the Rockets didn't stop at just the elite duel that transpired at the center spot either.

Jamal Murray had another standout night for Denver offensively with 35 points and five assists. Kevin Durant chipped in for 25 points shooting over 50% on the other side in a bounce-back game from his last meeting against the Nuggets, and in turn, really made for a must-watch event in the Mile High on Monday night.

This time, while the Nuggets were the ones to grind out another victory, these are two teams that, for Adelman, are two extremely talented and evenly matched squads.

"These two teams are very even, and it comes down to a few plays here and there to see who wins the game, just like it was in Houston," Adelman said.

Dec 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) and forward Kevin Durant (7) defend on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in overtime at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nuggets will have a couple more outings against the Rockets down the line of this season, with their next being right on the horizon back in Denver over the weekend as the Nuggets will attempt to jump to 3-0 on their season series against Houston.

But, if the first two games between these teams proved anything, it's that these teams are bound for a dogfight anytime they're on the floor with one another.

