David Adelman Says Lakers Guard Changed Game vs Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets came up short to the LA Lakers in their Saturday night outing in Crypto.com Arena, falling victim to a last-second Luka Doncic game winner in overtime to drop Denver 125-127, and thus leave the Lakers winning the season series for the first time since 2021.

A lot of the Lakers' resilience in overtime was thanks to the dominant performance of Luka, who rattled off an impressive 30-point triple-double with 11 rebounds, 13 assists, and three blocks, and of course, the game-winner that sealed it all at the end.

But after the game, Nuggets head coach David Adelman also had a lot of credit to give one underrated component of the Lakers' lineup that helped LA rally to the end result that they did: 12-year league veteran Marcus Smart.

"Marcus Smart is the reason why they won the game, because we were leaving him. Late in the game, we started to full-rotate to him, and try to slice the corner as best we could," Adelman said postgame.

"The league just keeps moving, man. Crazy game, they'll show it on NBA TV some day. Unfortunately, we lost it. But, if we play like we did in the second half with more urgency and pace like we did, good things are ahead for us."

Marcus Smart Was Reason Lakers Won vs. Denver, Says Adelman

Doncic will be the big-name who captures the attention after this Lakers win, but it's hard to overlook the impact made by Smart, especially in the second half that helped Los Angeles push for a strong overtime finish.

In 35 minutes, Smart had 21 points on 8-15 shooting from the field, shot 5-12 from three, and combined that with three rebounds, two assists, and five steals.

Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) gestures after scoring over Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

It was Smart's second-highest number of shots from three in a single game this season, the only other performance with more coming against the San Antonio Spurs in December when the Lakers guard shot 8-14 from three for a season-best 27 points.

Considering Smart is only a 34% shooter from three-point range this year, the Nuggets' game plan was clearly to live and die with shots that he's willing to take from beyond the arc, and he just so happened to execute on those opportunities in a big way throughout the night.

Nuggets' Backcourt Couldn't Stack Up

As for the Nuggets, their backcourt didn't have quite the same offensive juice that the Lakers had, with both Jamal Murray and Christian Braun not bringing their best to the table.

Murray finished the game shooting 1-14 from the field for five points and fouled out in 36 minutes, making for just the second time this season he's finished a game scoring less than 10 points.

There's an argument to be made that it was the All-Star guard's worst performance of the season thus far, but it goes to show that nights like this shouldn't be expected to happen often, or much at all moving forward.

As for Braun, his game wasn't quite as dreary, as he had 12 points on 5-9 shooting, but still hasn't quite found his groove as the consistent two-way star the Nuggets had in their backcourt last season since returning from injury.

In the month of March, Braun has played in eight games to average 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 49.3% from the field and 29.0% from three.

Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball while under pressure from Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Compared to his nearly 16 points a night on almost 40% from three last season, it's a far step back for Denver's 24-year-old wing, and he will need to see a shift in the right direction before the postseason gets underway for this Nuggets team to truly reach their ceiling.

For now, Denver continues to stand at sixth in the Western Conference, lose another game to the Lakers in an ugly fashion, and has a lot of work to do before being considered a championship-level roster in the final month of the regular season.