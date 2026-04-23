How the Nuggets Can Fix Their Late-Game Offense vs. Timberwolves

The Denver Nuggets blew a 19-point lead to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their Game 2 loss, but that was not the worst of their problems. Of course, they want to be able to hold a lead, but they still had their opportunities to win the game late in the fourth quarter. What happened?

In the fourth quarter of Game 2, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray combined for just four points on 2-12 shooting from the field. For the best duo in the NBA, who typically take over in the clutch with an elite two-man game, they collapsed and disappointed in this situation. As a team, the Nuggets scored 21 fourth-quarter points, including just seven points in the final 5:50.

How can the Nuggets fix this issue?

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) with guard Jamal Murray (27) against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Throughout the season, the Nuggets have had plenty of issues in the clutch, but there was optimism that these problems would be cleaned up in the playoffs. Of course, their defense remains an issue, but they should never have to worry about their offense.

With a pivotal Game 3 on Thursday night in Minnesota, the Nuggets need to figure out this problem sooner rather than later.

Of course, the easy solution is to keep relying on Jokic and Murray. Sure, they disappointed late in Game 2, but history shows this was an outlier. Typically, these two are virtually unstoppable in their two-man game in the clutch, and the Nuggets simply need to keep leaning on them to do their job.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in the 4th quarter:



4 PTS

2-12 FG

0-4 3PTpic.twitter.com/dJOXXRPYA6 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 21, 2026

There should be the utmost confidence in Murray and Jokic to bounce back after the Game 2 loss, and we will see them thrive in those late-game situations more often than not.

Outside of the All-Star duo, the other guys need to play their roles. Despite missing a costly free-throw after Jokic passed up an open floater to tie the game, Christian Braun scored six of Denver's final 11 points of Game 2, while Aaron Gordon also hit a clutch three-pointer with just over a minute left.

The Nuggets have other players they can count on in the clutch, with Cam Johnson and Tim Hardaway Jr. also having some moments throughout the season. While the two-man game of Jokic and Murray is the bread and butter, they have other guys they can lean on, and trusting them to make plays will ultimately lead to success.

Is there reason to be concerned?

With all of the pieces they have, the Nuggets should not be a team that struggles in the clutch. Sure, they have defensive lapses that are hard to put a bandage on, but offensively, they have all the tools to be successful.

Overall, we can assume their Game 2 letdown was an outlier, and the Nuggets' offense will bounce back and thrive in the clutch moving forward. Especially with Jokic and Murray playing some of the best basketball of their careers this season, they should be able to find a rhythm in late-game situations.

This will be put to the test in Game 3 on Thursday, with tip-off at 7:30 p.m. MT in Minnesota on Prime Video.

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