Nuggets Get Positive Injury Update on Aaron Gordon, Peyton Watson

It looks like the Denver Nuggets could be getting back Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson from injury in the very near future.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, both Gordon and Watson are set to be re-examined for their respective hamstring injuries that have sidelined them for multiple weeks, with the expectation that both could be back in the lineup within the next 7-10 days.

It's a major lift for the Nuggets' rotation that's not only been beaten up within the past few weeks, but has also struggled mightly since the return of Nikola Jokic in the lineup at the start of February.

Since February 1st, the Nuggets have a collective record of 4-8 on the season, have recently dropped three of their past four games, and have particularly struggled with finding consistency on the defensive side of the ball throughout the entire season.

However, by the Nuggets getting back both of their invaluable two-way forwards in the lineup, it might be able to help bring a necessary spark for Denver on both ends of the floor, get them back on the right track from their recent struggles, and get this roster to full health before the playoffs get underway in mid-April.

When both Gordon and Watson have been on the floor this season, they've managed to put together some of the best numbers of their career in those limited sample sizes.

Gordon has played 23 games so far this season for a career-high 17.7 points per game on 50.9% shooting from the field and 40.0% from three—the second time of his career he's shot 40% or better from deep in a single season— pairing that with 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists a night.

Combine those numbers with the role Gordon plays both on the defensive end as a multi-positional defender, and offensively as a guy that can fill into multiple spots as a plus floor spacer, ball-handler, and finisher, and it's clear to see how being without him for multiple weeks has really taken a hit to Denver's overall success.

Watson's absence has also been a brutal loss for the Nuggets, as the fourth-year forward has been on track for a career season that'll get him a big pay raise later this offseason as he hits restricted free agency.

Watson has played 49 games this year to average a career-high 14.9 points along with 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists, with 1.0 steals and 1.2 blocks, shooting highly effectively 49.6% from the field and 41.7% from three on over 30 minutes a night.

It looks like the Nuggets will still be without both for a few more games, as a 7-10 day window will force them out for at least the next three games in the regular season, and potentially more depending on just how well their recovery pans out upon re-evaluation.

However, the good news still remains that both are nearing the tail-end of their recovery process, and as long as all goes smoothly, both will be back on the floor to fill out the Nuggets' frontcourt depth in due time.