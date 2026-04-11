Nuggets Address Nikola Jokic's Availability for Season Finale

In their penultimate game of the regular season against the OKC Thunder, the Denver Nuggets made an interesting decision to rest all five of their starters in an effort to give added rest and secure the health of some of their most vital players in the rotation, such as three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

However, in the process of the Nuggets deciding to sit Jokic in that matchup against the Thunder, it leaves Denver's big man just one game shy of hitting the NBA's 65-game minimum to be eligible for end-of-season awards. Right now, he sits at just 64.

Obviously, it raises some questions regarding what the Nuggets' plans are moving forward as it pertains to Jokic, and whether they actually plan to let him reach that mark in their final game vs. the San Antonio Spurs, or opt to play things conservatively instead.

"Yeah, he’ll probably have a triple-double," Adelman joked. "No, I think we’ll have that same conversation tomorrow. We’re all aware of that, the rule. We all laughed about the game he got hurt in Miami. I think he was 20 seconds away from the game counting and he almost had a triple-double at that point, it was kind of wild."

"Anyway, the minute thing on Sunday will be talked about with the front office, ownership, Nikola. Obviously, his opinion matters in that situation."

Nuggets' to Discuss Jokic's Availability vs. Spurs

It still seems more than likely that Jokic will inevitably suit up for that final regular season game against the Spurs. However, before that decision is finalized, the organization will ensure to come to a consensus that's best for all involved.

For Jokic to actually claim eligibility for end-of-season awards, it'll rely on him playing just 15 minutes in that final game for him to lock in his status. On the surface, that makes it even more likely he'll be on the floor in some capacity against the Spurs, even if not for the entire four quarters of action.

Apr 8, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts from the bench in the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jokic may not be the frontrunner to take home the MVP award despite an unreal season of production, though hitting that 65-game mark certainly still matters for his chances to remain on the All-NBA First Team, a club that he's almost sure to be included in for how he's played the past six months.

In the 64 games he's played to this point, Jokic has averaged a whopping 27.8 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.9 assists while shooting 56.9% from the field and 37.9% from three.

So long as all holds to form by the end of the season, Jokic will become the only player in NBA history to have been able to lead the league in both rebounds and assists averages in a single season.

There's no doubt that, with such a season in the books, Jokic is worthy of his due credit at the end of the year. Yet, to do so, he'll have to make sure he's on the floor for 15 minutes on Sunday against the Spurs.

Nothing's guaranteed just yet, but it seems more plausible than not that we'll see Jokic in the Nuggets' starting lineup once that time comes; not just to secure his award status, but also ensure they can climb as high as they can in the Western Conference playoff picture with it.