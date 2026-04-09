Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, Murray Banged Up Headed Into Thunder Game

The Denver Nuggets have a couple of key injuries to report before taking on their final regular season matchup against the OKC Thunder.

Those two injuries just so happen to be revolving around Denver's top two players, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

According to the Nuggets' injury report leading into Friday's matchup vs. the Thunder, each of Jokic (right wrist injury management) and Jamal Murray (right shoulder impingement) have been deemed questionable to play.

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Thunder:



QUESTIONABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Right Wrist Injury Management)

Jamal Murray (Right Shoulder Impingement)

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Injury Management)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)

Spencer Jones (Right… pic.twitter.com/ZNPzfFlmPl — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 9, 2026

Along with Denver's pair of All-Stars, Aaron Gordon is also listed as questionable due to right hamstring injury management, and could ultimately leave him out of the mix as well.

All three entries appear to be minor injuries that don't look to have many long-term implications past a game or two. But regardless, those issues could ultimately sideline all three for the action against the Thunder, depending on how their status shakes out before tip-off.

Nuggets Could Play Things Safe vs. Thunder

The Nuggets head into this one in the midst of a fiery 10-game win streak likely eager to keep things rolling for an 11th, especially against a Thunder team that's given them trouble all season long.

But, based on where both Denver and OKC sit in the Western Conference standings with only a few days to go until seeding is finalized, it dampens the stakes just a little bit, and might be a reason as to why the Nuggets have preemptively listed their top three guys on the injury report.

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Thunder have already locked in their spot as the number-one seed in the West, while the Nuggets are 1.5 games ahead of the fourth-seed LA Lakers, who have suffered from injuries and a three-game losing streak to effectively tank them from the third seed they had previously held this time last week.

For OKC, they've already listed 10 players out on their own injury report against Denver, headlined by virtually all of their key rotation players and their entire starting five; a glaring signal that they'll be resting their important guys for the playoff action that lies ahead come next weekend.

Denver, while not quite as secure with their own playoff standing compared to where OKC is sitting, might follow that same trend in an effort to keep their own stars' legs fresh like the reigning champions are.

However, perhaps if the Nuggets wanted to press their foot on the gas for one more night before their season finale against the San Antonio Spurs, seeing their big three of Jokic, Murray, and Gordon activated to get some run against OKC wouldn't be out of the realm of imagination.

Their statuses will become clearer leading up to gametime in Denver, tipping off at 7 p.m. MT in Ball Arena for what might be a golden opportunity to extend their league-best win streak against a shorthanded Thunder rotation; a task that could be even simpler depending on their stars' health.