Nuggets Announce Concerning Injury Update on Peyton Watson

Just as things were starting to improve, the Denver Nuggets have been dealt another key injury. Peyton Watson returned from a 19-game absence due to a hamstring strain just under two weeks ago, and after appearing in five games, he is already out again.

Watson reaggravated his right hamstring in Denver's most recent game against the Utah Jazz, and now he will be sidelined for multiple games. On Friday, Nuggets head coach David Adelman announced that Watson is "week to week" and might not play again until the playoffs.

David Adelman told media here that Peyton Watson is “week to week” with another hamstring strain.



Was frustrated for Peyton, but it sounds like he’s not going to be available until the playoffs as they play things smart to end the regular season. — Ryan Blackburn (@NBABlackburn) April 3, 2026

Another injury blow for Denver

With just five games left in the regular season, it makes sense for the Nuggets to sit Watson until the playoffs, but his availability in the postseason will likely also be in question.

The good news, though, is that there is about a week-long break between the end of the regular season and the start of the playoffs. This will give Watson a bit more time to recover, giving some hope that he could even be 100% in time for Game 1 of the first round.

This season, Watson is averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from three-point range. His numbers have steadily improved every season, but this year, he has elevated his game to the next level.

Fans have been eager to see how this version of Watson can help the Nuggets in a seven-game playoff series, so having him healthy for the postseason is vital. His two-way versatility is off the charts, and having him off the bench, alongside key guys like Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown, is what could ultimately elevate this Nuggets team to a deep playoff run.

PEYTON WATSON MY GOODNESS 😳



One-handed poster slam with authority!



Tap to watch: https://t.co/4fb2NGXot6 pic.twitter.com/W3bOQp0W47 — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2026

The Nuggets have a challenging stretch to finish the season, with two matchups against the San Antonio Spurs and one against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and while having Watson available would be huge to pull off a few statement wins ahead of the playoffs, they will likely play it smart by keeping him sidelined until they know he is 100% healthy.

Adelman did not completely rule out Watson for the remainder of the regular season, saying that there is still hope. However, it will likely be the best move to sit him out until the must-win games roll in.

Adelman didn't rule out the possibility of Watson playing before the end of the regular season, said that's still the hope. https://t.co/ALudcnT3PY — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) April 3, 2026

The Nuggets have already ruled Watson out for Saturday's marquee matchup against the Spurs, as well as Spencer Jones and Zeke Nnaji. Of course, they would love to be completely healthy for this matchup, but they have had to deal with injuries throughout the entire season, so this is nothing new for them.

These hamstring injuries are nothing to play with, as the Nuggets have learned with Aaron Gordon this season, and the last thing they need is for Watson to miss time in the playoffs with another hamstring strain.