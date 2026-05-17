Three Nuggets Standouts Could Be on Lakers' Radar This Offseason

The Denver Nuggets could have a roster shake-up ahead of the 2026-27 season, and one Western Conference contender is arguably their biggest threat this offseason. The Los Angeles Lakers, who also have plenty of uncertainty this offseason, could ultimately try to pry three players away from the Nuggets.

Here are three Nuggets players who are expected to be on the Lakers' radar this offseason:

Peyton Watson

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Watson is hitting restricted free agency this offseason, and while the Nuggets are expected to try to re-sign him, the Lakers could be their biggest threat. Back in February, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers had already discussed the idea of bringing in Watson this offseason.

"The Lakers have also privately discussed restricted free agents Tari Eason and Peyton Watson, sources told ESPN, and could land the latter if Denver, which already has $215 million in salary committed to returning players for next season, doesn't match the offer sheet," he wrote.

Watson is coming off a breakout season in Denver, averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 40 starts, while shooting 49.9% from the field and 43.0% from three-point range. At just 23 years old, Watson has plenty of room to grow into a legitimate two-way star, and this season was very promising of what's to come.

Lakers to aggressively pursue Rockets’ Tari Eason and Nuggets’ Peyton Watson this summer. (@BrettSiegelNBA) — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 3, 2026

In fact, The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported that the Lakers were among the teams that tried to trade for Watson ahead of February's deadline, already trying to capitalize on his breakout year.

It would be shocking if the Lakers did not at least offer Watson this offseason, but the Nuggets should look to match any offer he receives in an attempt to retain him.

Cameron Johnson

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) goes after the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

While there is no national speculation about the Lakers' pursuit of Johnson this offseason, it will likely come in due time. Johnson, who is on an expiring $23 million contract, will be a key trade target for many teams around the league, especially the Lakers.

READ: 3 Realistic Cam Johnson Trade Suitors as Nuggets Rumors Swirl

Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists for the Nuggets this season, while efficiently shooting 48% from the field and 43% from three-point range. While a slow start to the season had many fans questioning Denver's acquisition of the sharpshooting forward, he proved his value down the stretch.

CAM JOHNSON GOES COAST-TO-COAST FOR THE SLAM!



NUGGETS UP 27 IN Q4 OF GAME 5 🍿 pic.twitter.com/suE1RTOy0Q — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2026

For a Lakers team that will be hunting for playmakers to put around superstar guard Luka Doncic, Johnson will undoubtedly be on their radar. Johnson is already Denver's "most likely candidate to be traded," per The Denver Post's Bennett Durando, meaning the Nuggets will likely not be pushing for too much in return.

Johnson is a valuable player who thrives off the ball and would be an ideal piece alongside Doncic in Los Angeles.

Aaron Gordon

Apr 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts to his three point score in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Aaron Gordon is in a much different situation, as the Nuggets will not let him go unless they get a worthwhile package in return. Gordon is one of Denver's most valuable pieces, which is also a reason why the Lakers are expected to target him this offseason.

Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley brought up the idea of the Lakers making a move for Gordon this summer, and it makes far too much sense not to talk about. Similar to Johnson, Gordon would be the ideal player to put alongside Doncic in Los Angeles, giving him a high-impact "glue guy," although the 30-year-old forward has elevated himself past that tier.

WHAT A SEQUENCE FOR AARON GORDON!



Forces a shot clock violation.

Ties the game.

ELITE defense to help force OT. https://t.co/3j194KQXbV pic.twitter.com/o7UazvSY1m — NBA (@NBA) April 4, 2026

If the Lakers want to stay in championship contention, Gordon has to be near the top of their trade target board. While it would take much more of a haul than someone like Johnson, it could be worth it for the Lakers to make that call to Denver's front office.

Both the Nuggets and Lakers are likely in for some changes this offseason, and while there are some ways to help each other out, Denver could be better off keeping Los Angeles away from their players.

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