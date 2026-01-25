Nuggets Announce Loaded Injury Report for Grizzlies Game

The Denver Nuggets could be without some serious firepower in their upcoming matchup vs. the Memphis Grizzlies, one where they're slated to be without four of their typical starters in the lineup, and potentially a fifth, depending on how Jamal Murray's status shifts leading up to tip-off.

Here's the full injury landscape for the Nuggets and Grizzlies rolling into their weekend contest:

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

QUESTIONABLE - C Jonas Valančiūnas (Right Calf Strain)



QUESTIONABLE - G Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Inflammation, Left Hip Inflammation)



QUESTIONABLE - F Peyton Watson (Right Ankle Strain, Left Ankle Sprain)



OUT - F Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Strain)



OUT - G Christian Braun (Left Ankle Sprain)



OUT - C Nikola Jokić (Left Knee Bone Bruise)



OUT - F Cameron Johnson (Right Knee Bone Bruise)

It's seven names– and seven key names– on the injury report for the Nuggets, three of which still have their status up in the air for their road game against Memphis.

Jonas Valanciunas, Jamal Murray, and Peyton Watson were all sidelined for the Nuggets' latest outing against the Milwaukee Bucks with their respective injuries. But now with each being elevated to questionable, there's a chance that each will be good to go on the road in Memphis.

Following the Nuggets' latest game against the Bucks, Adelman labeled all three as day-to-day, also noting that the scheduling of their game set for an earlier tip-off of 1:30 p.m. MT may affect their plans to elevate them.

"We have to do what's smart, and sometimes, you do it smart, things still don't turn out the way you want them to. So it's just an inexact thing," Adelman said following the Bucks game. "It'll be day to day, like it always is with our guys, but once again, if they can't go, these guys just beat the Bucks, so we'll go with them."

At the very least, Denver will still be down four of their typical starters, headlined by the three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, slated to miss his 15th game in a row with a hyperextended knee.

One factor to keep note of surrounding Jokic and his availability moving forward is just how it might affect his chances to be eligible for end-of-season awards. With just three more missed games throughout the season, the Nuggets big man would fall below the 65-game minimum required to be in the mix for another MVP award and any All-NBA honors to come with it.

Meaning, if he can get on the floor before February, that bodes well for his chances, so long as he can stay healthy for the rest of the season. But if he misses the final three games to close out this month, he's officially out of the MVP picture.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

OUT - F Santi Aldama (Right Knee Soreness)



OUT - G Ty Jerome (Right Calf Strain)



OUT - G Ja Morant (Left UCL Sprain)



OUT - G Scotty Pippen Jr. (Left Toe Surgery)



OUT - C Zach Edey (Left Ankle Stress Reaction)



OUT - F Brandon Clarke (Right Calf Strain)

The Grizzlies will be without a significant handful of contributors themselves, a couple being key starters with their respective extended absences in Ja Morant with his new elbow injury, along with starting center Zach Edey, who continues to rehab from his lingering ankle issue.

That means for a potentially shorthanded Nuggets squad, their chances to come out on top in this one get a bit easier to see, and thus, could extend their current win streak to three before heading back home to Denver.

More Denver Nuggets Content