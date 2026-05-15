The Biggest Mistake Nuggets Can't Afford to Repeat This Offseason

Last offseason, the Denver Nuggets made a splash with four big additions. They added Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., Cam Johnson, and Jonas Valanciunas into the mix, creating one of the deepest lineups in the NBA. However, there was still a noticeable mistake in there that they cannot afford to repeat.

In the 2024-25 season, which led to a second-round playoff exit, the Nuggets had the 21st-ranked defense in the NBA and the fourth-ranked offense. Their defense was a clear weakness, and their high-level offense was not enough to make up for it. However, they made offensive-minded moves in the offseason.

Sure, Brown and Johnson are capable defenders, but neither is a true standout on that end. Then, Hardaway Jr. and Valanciunas are practically non-factors defensively. So, what happened? They went on to have just as bad a defensive season, finishing their 2025-26 campaign with the 21st-ranked defense, again. And again, despite having the top-ranked offense, it was not enough.

Nuggets must focus on defense

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) played defense in the second half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Of course, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is one of the best offensive talents of all time, but it is no secret that he needs better defenders around him to be successful. Granted, Aaron Gordon having an injury-filled season certainly did not help, but he is not enough to save the team's weak defense.

This offseason, the Nuggets desperately need to add more defensive-minded pieces. With Jokic leading the charge, their offense will always be one of the best in the league. However, they will not get back to championship contention until they address their defense.

Last offseason was seen as a win, but in hindsight, it was a huge mistake. If they do not approach this offseason with a different mindset, they will be in the exact same position in May 2027.

Their paths to success

Michigan head coach Dusty May speaks with Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) in the first half of their Final Four game against Arizona at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 4, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are a few ways the Nuggets can actually improve their defense this offseason, with their easiest route (but least effective) being the NBA Draft on June 23. The Nuggets hold the No. 26 pick, where they could find a legitimate defensive difference-maker.

In the latest mock draft from The Ringer's J. Kyle Mann, the Nuggets select Michigan Wolverines big man Morez Johnson Jr., one of the most intriguing defensive prospects in this class. If they can land a versatile defender like Johnson at pick No. 26, that would be an immediate upgrade for them.

READ: Nuggets Might Have Found Perfect NBA Draft Target at Combine

Their next route will be free agency, although their financial limitations will make it much more difficult to sign premier defenders. Still, like they were able to land Hardaway Jr. and Brown on minimum deals, they should now be looking for defensive-minded veterans.

Bringing in a lengthy free agent center like Nick Richards or Jaxson Hayes, who could both be risky experiments on the surface, but either could turn into high-impact backup centers for 10-12 minutes per game. Or, they could look to bring in a veteran guard like Marcus Smart, who could be the perfect complementary piece alongside Jamal Murray.

THE TWO-HANDED PIN OFF GLASS 🤯



What a monstrous block by Jaxson Hayes! pic.twitter.com/x9RNaU6n14 — NBA (@NBA) February 7, 2025

The final route is to use the trade market, especially as they look to cut costs. The Nuggets have a clear need to save money this offseason, but in doing so, they could try to get rid of their biggest contracts in favor of cheaper, high-impact defenders.

If the Nuggets trade away Cam Johnson, for example, they could look to swap him for a more defensive-minded forward to replace him. Granted, by trading away Johnson, they would be more likely to re-sign Peyton Watson, who is enough of a defensive help on his own.

The Nuggets certainly have a few ways to actually improve their defense this offseason, as that should be their top priority after not doing so last summer.

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