Three Nuggets on the Trade Block After Josh Kroenke's Offseason Comments

Denver Nuggets executive Josh Kroenke made it clear on Friday: everything is on the table this offseason, except for three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

With Jokic the only untouchable this summer in Denver, there seem to be endless scenarios for how the Nuggets' offseason can shake out. However, there is still the possibility of "running it back," as Kroenke explained.

"When I say running it back, you’re talking about a lot of different variations of what ‘running it back’ could look like. ... Are you talking about the same core group of players? Potentially. And that could mean re-signing and bringing back certain guys as well," Kroenke said (h/t The Denver Post's Bennett Durando).

To @BrendanVogt's question about approach to the aprons moving forward, Josh Kroenke says:

"Everything is on the table right now, including running it back."

Kroenke clarifies everything but trading Nikola Jokic is on the table. — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) May 8, 2026

With everything on the table, even the possibility of retaining their core group, who are the most likely players to get traded? Even though Kroenke brings up the idea of "running it back," we can expect some changes. Here are the three most likely Nuggets to get traded after Kroenke's comments:

1. Cam Johnson

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even before Kroenke's comments, Cam Johnson seemed like the most likely trade candidate for the Nuggets. Now, after stressing the importance of having to "figure out how to stay competitive while having to make some of those cutthroat moves" to save money, Johnson seems the most expendable.

Johnson is coming off an impressive debut season in Denver, and entering the final year of his contract worth $23 million, he should be a hot commodity on the trade market.

READ: Ranking the Nuggets' Most Valuable Trade Pieces This Offseason

As Kroenke talks about the possibility of retaining the Nuggets' core, he likely is referring more to their "big three" of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon. Keeping those three intact will keep their championship hopes alive, regardless of who else is on the roster. That means Johnson could be on the move as they look to stay competitive while saving money.

2. Zeke Nnaji

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While Zeke Nnaji seems to come up in trade discussions every offseason, this could be the year he gets moved. Ever since the Nuggets handed him a generous four-year contract extension worth $32 million, there has been a sense of regret. Nnaji cannot find a solid spot in the rotation, and they will likely continue to look to trade him.

Now, he has just two years left on his deal, including a $7.5 million player option for the 2027-28 season. He has shown some flashes of being a productive player, so could a team desperate for length take a chance on the 25-year-old forward?

It is still hard to imagine the Nuggets getting off his contract without attaching more valuable assets, but they will certainly try. As they look to continue cutting costs, he will remain a trade candidate.

3. Aaron Gordon

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the idea of trading Aaron "Mr. Nugget" Gordon is not one that all fans want to entertain, the possibility is certainly there. Of course, Kroenke was adamant that the team might stand pat and keep their core together, which, of course, includes Gordon. However, if they stray toward the path of "everything is on the table," Gordon seems to be the most likely big-contract trade candidate.

Not to say the Nuggets should trade Gordon, but if the right offer rolls through, Denver's front office would likely be ready to part with him. Especially as they look to cut costs, his three-year, $103.6 million contract extension kicks in next season, and they could look to move off it before it burns their books.

Granted, Kroenke gave no indication that the Nuggets would look to trade Gordon, and rather showed his appreciation for the veteran forward. However, this is a business, and the Nuggets' front office is very aware that the hardest move could ultimately be the best long-term decision.

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