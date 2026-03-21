David Adelman Addresses Nikola Jokic's Recent Turnover Concerns

The Denver Nuggets have not had much team success recently, highlighted by their upset loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has been especially disappointing.

In their loss to the Grizzlies, Jokic committed ten turnovers, and his recent sloppy play has become a concern for many fans. However, Nuggets head coach David Adelman is not too worried. Ahead of Friday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors, Adelman addressed Jokic's recent turnover problems.

"Yeah, I would say the main theme of those games is when the other guys have to take more responsibility to bring the ball up. Teams that put a small forward ... on a center, that doesn’t allow Nikola to bring the ball up the floor. I think there’s a lot of times we put him in compromised situations out on the floor," Adelman admitted.

Oct 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman directs center Nikola Jokic (15) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Is Jokic at fault?

While Adelman gives some credit to opposing defensive strategies, he also takes some blame for not putting Jokic in better positions to succeed. In Wednesday's loss, especially, he said that he made some lineup decisions that likely had an impact on Jokic's ten-turnover performance. Ultimately, though, it is up to the superstar center to clean that up.

"I do think his turnovers, those are the two things I’ve noticed. They’re his mistakes, he has to cut those down. He’s going to turn it over because of his usage rate. But the other guys too have to take it upon themselves and get the ball up the floor and get us organized as well. It’s not always going to be perfect, there’s not always going to be Jamal Murray on the floor, and sometimes they take him away too. So, it’s a team issue. Obviously he’s the one that gets the statistics, the turnovers, but I think it’s everyone helping each other, him included," Adelman finished.

Whether it is his fault, his teammates' fault, or Adelman's fault, Jokic's recent play has become a concern. Jokic has recorded nine or more turnovers in three of his last 16 games, and is averaging 4.8 turnovers per game in that span.

As Adelman said, when Jokic has the ball in his hands so often, the turnovers might rack up some games, but it is still something they need to clean up.

Adelman notes how it is a "team issue," and even if we take the turnovers out of the equation, the Nuggets have plenty of things to clean up as a group. In their last 21 games, the Nuggets are just 9-12. With just 12 games left in the regular season, is there enough time to fix their mistakes?

Jokic's turnovers are not their top concern, as some poor defensive performances and late-game inconsistencies will be much more pressing issues in the playoffs, but these are all things they will need to work on during the final stretch of the season.