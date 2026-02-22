Nuggets vs. Warriors Injury Report Reveals Steph Curry's Status

The Denver Nuggets are coming off their most dominant regular season win in franchise history, beating the Portland Trail Blazers by 54 points on Friday night. Now, they are heading into a challenging matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, but the recent dynasty will be missing some star power.

The Nuggets have been one of the most banged-up teams in the league this season, but one positive is that there is optimism they will be fully healthy for the playoffs. A team like the Warriors, on the other hand, has to deal with a season-ending injury to six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, casting a feeling of doubt on the rest of their 2025-26 campaign.

Nuggets could be without Jamal Murray vs. Warriors

Feb 20, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles past Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) during first half at Moda Center. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Nuggets know they will be without standout forwards Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson for the coming weeks, but they have also ruled out backup guard Jalen Pickett for Sunday's game, while listing Jamal Murray as questionable. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Jamal Murray - QUESTIONABLE (right hamstring tightness)

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Peyton Watson - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Jalen Pickett - OUT (right knee soreness)

Murray was also listed as questionable heading into Friday's game in Portland, but ultimately suited up and contributed 25 points, six rebounds, and six assists on 6-12 shooting from beyond the arc in their blowout win.

The Nuggets were on a cold streak heading into their historic win on Friday, losing five of their previous seven games, but a win in San Francisco on Sunday would certainly help them build some much-needed momentum.

Warriors rule out Steph Curry vs. Nuggets

Feb 5, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors injured guard Stephen Curry against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Warriors have been without superstar point guard Steph Curry since late January, and he is now set to miss his seventh straight game on Sunday. Curry typically gives the Nuggets some fits, as he erupted for 42 points in a Warriors win against Denver earlier in the season.

With Curry and Butler both sidelined, the Warriors will be missing some beloved star power, and Kristaps Porzingis is also going into Sunday's game with an injury designation. The Warriors' full injury report:

Kristaps Porzingis - PROBABLE (left Achilles tendon injury management)

Jimmy Butler - OUT (right ACL surgery)

Seth Curry - OUT (left sciatic nerve irritation)

Steph Curry - OUT (right patellofemoral pain syndrome)

The Warriors are just 6-11 through 17 games without Curry this season and 3-9 without both Curry and Butler. Golden State could be in trouble against this Nuggets team coming off a dominant win, especially while the Warriors are on a cold streak of their own, losing their last two games and five of their last seven.

The Nuggets undoubtedly have a leg up on the Warriors for Sunday's matchup, although Murray's final status could certainly change things. If both teams are missing their All-Star point guard, it would somewhat even the field, although Denver's three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is the ultimate decider.

The Nuggets and Warriors are set to tip off in San Francisco at 1:30 p.m. MT, available to watch on ABC.