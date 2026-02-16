Predicting Nuggets Record for Remaining February Games

The Denver Nuggets have just five games left in the month of February after the All-Star break concludes later this week, a month that the Nuggets have found themselves stumbling a bit more than expected despite their improved health.

While the Nuggets were able to go 11-6 throughout January, they've gone just 2-4 within the month of February. In games that were at home, Denver's just 1-2. That record comes with Nikola Jokic coming back into the lineup from his extended left knee after having missed the entire month of January.

It's far from the necessary consistency required within any championship formula that the Nuggets are striving for, and if the team wants to turn things around for the rest of the season, things need to turn around sooner rather than later.

But now that the All-Star break can allow the Nuggets a chance to catch their breath a bit before making a final push, perhaps now could be Denver’s chance to kick things into high gear, and thus put a few more wins on the board to close out February to build the necessary momentum to close out the season well otherwise.

With that in mind, let's predict how the last five games of February could pan out for the Nuggets once moving past the All-Star break:

Feb. 19: @ Clippers

Jan 30, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) controls the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) and guard Kobe Sanders (4) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Fresh off the All-Star break with a week of rest, the Nuggets are right back where the All-Star Game was held at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, where Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will each be looking for a better turnout than what they had shown on Sunday.

And the Nuggets could be set up to do just that. While they'll still be without a couple of key pieces in their rotation, they've won the past four games against the Clippers, will enter this game refreshed and revitalized, and will be eager to start their post-All-Star stretch on a positive note.

Result: W

Feb. 20: @ Trail Blazers

Oct 31, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) grabs a rebound during the first half against Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The last time the Nuggets played the Trail Blazers this season, that game was all the way back during Halloween as part of the NBA Cup. Denver fell just shy of winning due to a missed Jokic game-winner and some clutch fourth-quarter free throws from Jerami Grant.

Fast forward to February, and taking the road to face Portland in the second leg of a back-to-back won't be a walk in the park either. And even when factoring in the Nuggets' full week of rest thanks to the All-Star break, it wouldn't be too shocking to see them come out of the gates slower than expected here still being without Peyton Watson and Aaron Gordon, which could lead to a second loss of the season against the Blazers.

Result: L

Feb. 22: @ Warriors

Nov 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) drives up court in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Another game for the Nuggets where a win could be easier said than done. They'll have a day of rest to work with following their back-to-back against Portland, but then find themselves on the road once again in a tough environment in Golden State. And if healthy, the Warriors can always be a tough opponent with Stephen Curry on the floor.

The issue for the Warriors, though, is that they're dealing with some significant injuries on their part, perhaps even more so than the Nuggets. Curry is suffering from a knee issue, Kristaps Porzingis is still sidelined with an Achilles injury, and of course, Jimmy Butler is out for the rest of the year with an ACL injury that leaves Golden State hobbling into this one.

The Nuggets are a bit banged up themselves, but this one, even on the road, should be winnable..

Result: W

Feb. 25 vs. Celtics

Jan 7, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) fouls Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Celtics present a pretty unique challenge for the Nuggets towards the end of the month.

Boston came just out of reach of a win the last time they played Denver back in January while Jokic was still sidelined. Now both enter this one with different-looking rosters due to injury and the deadline, and there's even a small chance that Jayson Tatum's back in the lineup by this time, who's been teasing a return in the past several weeks from last year's Achilles tear.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the Nuggets dropping this one, especially when factoring in their recent struggles when playing at home.

Result: L

Feb. 27 @ Thunder

Feb 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) controls the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Depending on Shai-Gilgeous Alexander's health in this one, who's currently sidelined with an abdominal strain, his presence could be a major factor into how the results pan out.

But, considering Gilgeous-Alexander's status isn't yet 100%, and the Nuggets will be eager to get the sour taste out of their mouths from the previous game against the Thunder once Jokic was first returning from injury, it's only right to give the Nuggets the edge in this one in their final game to close out February.

Result: W

More Denver Nuggets Content