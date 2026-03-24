Nuggets, Suns Injury Report Rules Out 5 Players

The Denver Nuggets have seemingly found a rhythm recently, winning two straight games and five of their last seven. Now, they are heading into a challenging road matchup against the Phoenix Suns on national TV on Tuesday night.

While the Suns were expected to be a lottery team heading into the 2025-26 season, they have exceeded those low expectations by a mile as they sit in seventh place in the West with a 40-32 record. This feels like a must-win game for Denver as they fight for playoff positioning, but the Suns will certainly not make it easy for them.

Nuggets rule out Peyton Watson

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nuggets finally got Peyton Watson back from a 19-game injury absence on Sunday, but in their very next game, he is already back on the sideline. The Nuggets have ruled Watson out of Tuesday's marquee matchup, but this is the right decision.

There is no reason to push Watson to play in Phoenix, as they are likely keeping him fresh for the second leg of the back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Luckily for Denver, this is the only absence they are dealing with against the Suns. The Nuggets' full injury report:

- Peyton Watson: OUT (right hamstring injury management)

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Suns:



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Injury Management)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/t1Bct7aJyQ — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 23, 2026

The Nuggets are lucky enough to have everyone else available for this matchup, making it an easier decision to sit Watson. Of course, they are still eager to see more of their lineup at full strength after Watson missed six weeks, but the priority is to keep everyone as healthy as possible ahead of the playoffs.

Plus, the Suns are dealing with some key injuries themselves that should make Watson's absence more affordable.

Suns rule out four players

Feb 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) against the Orlando Magic in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns have also been dealing with some key injuries this season. Their anticipated trio of Devin Booker, Jalen Green, and Dillon Brooks has played just 41 minutes together this season, and the trend of at least one being sidelined will continue on Tuesday. The Suns have ruled Brooks out of their matchup against the Nuggets, along with four other key players. The Suns' full injury report:

- Royce O'Neal: PROBABLE (left knee soreness)

- Grayson Allen: QUESTIONABLE (left knee injury management)

- Dillon Brooks: OUT (left hand fracture)

- Amir Coffey: OUT (left ankle sprain)

- Haywood Highsmith: OUT (right knee injury management)

- Mark Williams: OUT (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction)

Of course, missing Brooks is already significant enough for the Suns. He has missed their last 15 games, and in that span, the Suns are just 7-8. They were fortunate to snap a five-game losing streak in their last outing, but they will have their hands full against this Nuggets team.

Not to mention, Grayson Allen could potentially be sidelined as well, and he has been as valuable as anyone. The Suns could be without four of their top seven scorers, making Tuesday's matchup an uphill climb for them.

The Nuggets and Suns are set to tip off at 9:00 p.m. MT in Phoenix on Tuesday on NBC and Peacock.