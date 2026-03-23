Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Urges Patience on Peyton Watson's Return

After a long six-plus-wait, the Denver Nuggets were finally able to see Peyton Waston back out on the floor from his extended hamstring injury absence, and thus allowed this rotation to get back to full health for the first time since early November.

And in Watson's first game back, there might've been a little rust to shake off in his first outing in nearly two months, but his stat line turned out pretty decent. He finished his 20-minute restriction with 14 points on 6-13 shooting, a 1-5 clip from three, but also chipped in for six rebounds and three assists.

It might not be the same explosive, Most Improved Player-level numbers he saw before going down with his injury back in February. But when asking Nikola Jokic about Watson's first night back, he made it clear that he expects a bit more time before seeing him back to pre-injury form.

"Yeah, I mean he will definitely need time," Jokic said of Watson postgame. "Like everybody, he will need some time, but it’s good to have him back."

"I think he needs a lot of time to get back in shape, playing shape. He missed a lot of time. He did good with energy, but he will need time to get back to playing how he was before."

Nikola Jokic Says Peyton Watson Needs Time

As with any name in the Nuggets' rotation who's missed extended time this year due to injury––which happens to be a majority of those in the nightly lineup––it's not a surprise to see their first few games a bit slower to get going as they get re-acclimated to the NBA game, pace, and the reaction time that comes with it.

Still, even with the waiting period that may come with his re-introgation, there's no concern about Watson being able to eventually hit that same level of production. Really, he could come out as soon as next game to shake off that rust, and be the explosive two-way threat the Nuggets had seen all throughout the season before.

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But, as for Watson's first game since before the All-Star break, this one can be chalked up as a successful outing, and one that he's glad to move past following a long-spanning rehab process.

"It was exciting tonight, it was hard for me to sleep last night," Watson said. "I’ve been waiting for this day for a long time. I mean you never know what to expect in the rehab process. It was really tough for me at times but I'm glad I was able to push through and I'm glad all the training staff helped get me back to full health for me to contribute to the team and for us."

Expect to see Watson getting even better and more refined in the three weeks that lie ahead before the playoffs, offering a perfect buffer for him to get his feet wet before the postseason, while also giving this Nuggets rotation time to totally gel in both the starting and second unit while finally fully healthy.