Ranking the Nuggets' Most Valuable Trade Pieces This Offseason

Are the Denver Nuggets in for an eventful offseason? There is plenty of speculation about what moves they might have up their sleeve this offseason, and with a handful of players potentially on the trade block, who holds the most value?

The understanding is that the Nuggets could ultimately shop everyone on the roster, besides three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, who is expected to sign a historic contract extension this offseason. With Jokic off the table, here is a look at how I would rank the Nuggets' trade pieces:

1. Jamal Murray

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

While it seems unlikely that the Nuggets would trade away All-Star guard Jamal Murray, the possibility is there. The only thing that might turn teams away from Murray is his generous contract, as he is owed about $161.5 million over the next three years. Still, though, having a point guard of Murray's caliber is likely worth the cost.

This week, I dove into a few teams that would make sense as potential Murray suitors, but it is obvious that if the Nuggets do look to trade him, it would take a massive haul in return. It could be challenging for opposing teams to match his salary in a trade, but there is no doubt that he would garner plenty of attention on the market.

2. Aaron Gordon

Apr 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts to his three point score in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Aaron Gordon is another player the Nuggets will likely not trade this offseason, but there is speculation that he could be on the table. ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reports that "it would take quite an offer" for the Nuggets to part with Gordon, but it remains possible that a team could throw the kitchen sink at a glue guy of his caliber.

Gordon is the ultimate team player, and as he gains more experience, he continues to refine his game. While injuries got the best of him, he was on track to have the best season of his career, and he could be the missing piece for plenty of teams out there looking to get into title contention.

3. Peyton Watson (S&T)

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) smiles before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

While Peyton Watson is set to hit restricted free agency, the Nuggets could ultimately look into a sign-and-trade. The expectation is that the Nuggets will do what they can to retain Watson, but if they feel they are going to lose him, it is better to at least try to get assets in return.

Watson will be a hot commodity on the market this offseason, with a handful of teams already expected to show interest in him. At just 23 years old and coming off a breakout season, it is no surprise that teams are eager to have a shot at him.

Watson's two-way versatility makes him one of the most intriguing free agents this offseason, and ideally, the Nuggets would bring him back, but a sign-and-trade would be a suitable alternative. Keep in mind, though, sign-and-trades are typically a bit watered down, so the Nuggets would not get the haul they deserve for Watson if this is the case.

4. Cam Johnson

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There is a case for Cam Johnson to be higher on this list, especially with Denver's most tradeable contract. Johnson is on an expiring contract worth $23 million, and as a versatile three-point specialist, there will certainly be teams interested in him, but his value as a player is simply not as high.

If the Nuggets do shake up their core this offseason, Johnson seems like the most likely trade candidate, and fortunately for Denver, there should be no shortage of suitors. Still, they can not expect a haul in return.

5. Julian Strawther

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While there has not been any speculation about a potential Julian Strawther trade, the 24-year-old guard could undoubtedly find a new home this summer. Strawther is owed just $4.8 million next season, and there could certainly be some teams out there willing to give him an expanded role than what he has gotten in Denver.

However, his value on the market is certainly not too high. If anything, he would likely be thrown into a bigger deal, since he is pretty low-value on his own. Still, he could add some value to a trade package.

6. Zeke Nnaji

Jan 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) reacts to a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Are we in for another offseason of Zeke Nnaji trade rumors? The Nuggets have seemingly been trying to reverse their mistake of giving Nnaji a four-year, $32 million contract by hunting for trades, but they have had no luck so far. This offseason could be a different story, though.

While Nnaji is still not a positive trade asset, he has just one guaranteed year left on his deal before a $7.5 million player option for the 2027-28 season. Sure, it will still be a challenge for the Nuggets to ship him off, but it is much more plausible than before. We could certainly see Nnaji included in a deal as a salary filler this summer.

7. Christian Braun

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

While the Nuggets will undoubtedly be making calls about Christian Braun this offseason, we will likely not see him dealt. Why? He is a negative trade asset. Not only is Braun coming off an extremely underwhelming season plagued by injuries, but he is owed $125 million over the next five years. By the 2030-31 season, Braun will still be under contract for $28.4 million.

If Braun were on a more team-friendly deal, or even reaching the end of his contract, then sure, his on-court production at its peak is promising enough for a team to take a chance on him. However, no team is going to sink their salary cap for the next five years for a player who still has much to prove.

Other tradeable players

Apr 10, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts after his turnover in the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have two other players who are tradeable this offseason, but their value is nonexistent: Jonas Valanciunas and DaRon Holmes.

Valanciunas' $10 million salary is partially guaranteed, so the most likely scenario is the Nuggets to waive him and eat his guaranteed $2 million. As for Holmes, he appeared in just 25 games this season after missing his entire rookie year with an injury, making it hard to envision him getting dealt this offseason.

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