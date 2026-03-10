Nuggets Share Positive Injury Updates on Jamal Murray, Cam Johnson

It looks like the Denver Nuggets' health is trending in the right direction rolling into their upcoming matchup vs. the Houston Rockets.

According to the Nuggets' latest injury report, both Jamal Murray and Cameron Johnson have been listed as probable to play against the Rockets on Wednesday.

Murray has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury since initially suffering the issue facing the New York Knicks over the weekend, while Johnson had been dealing with back spasms during Denver's latest game against the OKC Thunder before finishing out the action.

Now, it looks as if both could have a good chance to play against the Rockets, which comes at a great time considering both teams are right in the thick of the Western Conference's top-six seeds in the final month of the season.

The big news for the Nuggets relies on Murray's status, indicating that he's slated to miss absolutely no time with his latest ankle injury suffered against New York, that, at first glance, may have had fans expecting he would be out for at least a small stretch of games.

Murray spoke about his injury following the Nuggets' latest loss against the Thunder, making it known he had no plans of missing a game as big as their matchup against the reigning champions presented.

"It's okay. I just want to be on the court. I want to be playing. Especially a game like this that's going to be high intensity and guys playing as hard as they did, I want to be out there as well. So, I'm glad I was able to push through," Murray said.

Mar 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) is helped off the court by guard Peyton Watson (8) and center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This season, Murray has averaged a career-high 25.4 points per game, along with 4.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists, paired with some efficient splits from around the floor at 48.2% shooting from the field and 42.7% from three.

Getting him in the mix against a rock-solid defense like the Rockets is a major step in the right direction, which should be able to breathe some extra life into the Nuggets' scoring attack next to three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

Johnson's status update also comes in as a notably positive development. The Nuggets forward left midway through the night against the Thunder before eventually returning in the fourth, even without having the greatest performance to go along with it.

In 23 minutes, Johnson put together six points on 1-5 shooting from the floor, three rebounds, and one assist. The last time Johnson has scored over 20 points in a game came all the way backon November 28th when the Nuggets played the San Antonio Spurs.

The hope for Johnson will be to rebound in another big game against the Rockets, one that he's seemingly healthy enough to play after suffering his respective injury scare just one day ago.

The Nuggets and Rockets are set to tip-off at 8 p.m. MT on Wednesday in Ball Arena, where Denver will be eager to bounce back from a couple of humbling losses in their last two games.