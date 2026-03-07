Nuggets Announce Aaron Gordon's Final Status for Knicks Game

The Denver Nuggets have been dealing with serious injuries throughout the majority of the 2025-26 season, with Aaron Gordon headlining the list of extended absences. Gordon has suffered two separate hamstring injuries this season, and each time it has kept him sidelined for over a month.

After missing the last 17 games for Denver, last suiting up on January 23, Gordon is finally returning to the court. The Nuggets have released their final injury report ahead of their meeting with the New York Knicks on Friday, announcing that Gordon is officially active for the marquee cross-conference matchup.

Aaron Gordon is available to play vs. Knicks

Jan 22, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) looks on during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Since Gordon went down with a hamstring strain in late January, the Nuggets are just 8-9 through 17 games. It is no secret that Gordon is vital to the Nuggets' success, and they should immediately feel the impact of his presence in the lineup.

However, he will be on a minute restriction, as head coach David Adelman revealed before the game.

It sounds like Aaron Gordon, Cam Johnson AND Spencer Jones WILL all play today, per David Adelman 🗣️



- Gordon will be on a minute restriction

- Johnson will be on a minute restriction pic.twitter.com/ODpMMhOIQD — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) March 7, 2026

Regardless of whether Gordon plays 20 minutes or 40 minutes, the Nuggets will feel the difference he makes. Having him back in the lineup will make everyone around him better, as Nikola Jokic has his perfect frontcourt pairing, and they also get their defensive anchor back on the floor.

In just 23 appearances this season, Gordon is averaging 17.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 50.9% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range. When healthy, Gordon is playing some of the best basketball of his career, highlighted by his historic 50-point explosion in their first game of the season.

Aaron Gordon just had the most efficient 50-point game in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/x2J11C6Z3Y — Real App (@realapp) October 24, 2025

Nuggets' starting lineup is back

With Peyton Watson still sidelined, the Nuggets are one piece away from being at full strength, but getting Gordon back in the lineup is a massive step in the right direction. The Nuggets' opening night starting lineup of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic has not played together since November 12.

With Gordon and Johnson both being upgraded to available for Friday's game, the Nuggets are finally getting their preferred starting lineup back.

That starting five has played just 159 minutes together this season, but in that sample size, they have a +11.5 net rating. Gordon, specifically, has been Denver's second-most effective player this season with a +12.2 net rating, trailing only three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic (+14.3).

Having Gordon back will be huge for the Nuggets, helping them on both sides of the floor. The Nuggets have hit a cold streak during arguably their toughest stretch of the season, but having the veteran forward back should be the difference-maker they need.

The Nuggets and Knicks are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MT in Denver.