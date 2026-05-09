Nuggets Mock Draft: Denver Lands Versatile All-American Forward

The NBA Draft lottery is on Sunday, and the Denver Nuggets are not one of the 14 teams stressing about where they will land. The Nuggets hold the 26th pick in June's draft, and while it is challenging to find sure-fire talent in the late first round, there should be some potential difference-makers on the board for them.

With the Nuggets in a tight financial situation, the opportunity to acquire a rotation-caliber player on a rookie contract would be huge, and there is one particular prospect who could make all the difference. Here is a look at my 2026 mock draft for the Nuggets at pick 26:

Pick 26: Joshua Jefferson

6'9" | Forward | 22 | Iowa State

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) reacts during the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Joshua Jefferson is coming off an All-American season as a senior with the Iowa State Cyclones, averaging 16.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. While Jefferson is on the older side as a 22-year-old prospect, his all-around game could greatly benefit the Nuggets. Not to mention, an older prospect better fits the Nuggets' timeline.

Jefferson is one of the most impressive passing forwards in this draft class with a point-forward skill set, and while he could certainly use an improved jumper at the next level, he has all the other tools to be a high-impact player.

Jefferson can defend multiple positions while facilitating an offense from the wing or on the block, and would also be able to play exceptionally well off Nikola Jokic.

The Nuggets could use a ball-handler and playmaker of Jefferson's caliber to take some pressure off their stars, and his defensive versatility and size make him that much more of a difference-maker. Jefferson can make an impact on both sides of the ball, making him a great fit for the Nuggets, especially as they look for more depth at forward.

"He is skilled for his size with good vision and an unselfish approach that should help blend lineups and hold plug-and-play appeal. Jefferson shot a career-best 34.5% from 3 this season but still needs to become a more reliable floor spacer to tie his skill set together," ESPN draft expert Jeremy Woo wrote about Jefferson.

READ: Nuggets Could Find Peyton Watson Replacement in 2026 NBA Draft

Since the Nuggets do not have a second-round pick to gamble with this year, hitting on their first-rounder is that much more important. While Jefferson might not have as high a ceiling as some other prospects, he has a high floor that will allow him to make an immediate impact in Denver's rotation.

The Nuggets could look toward higher-ceiling prospects like Alabama's Amari Allen, Santa Clara's Allen Graves, Arkansas' Meleek Thomas, or Michigan's Morez Johnson, but they will simply have to see who falls in their laps after the first 25 picks. Still, while Johnson is older and is not seen as a prospect with super high potential, he could ultimately be a starter for the Nuggets down the line.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!