Former Nuggets GM Calvin Booth Announces New Career Path

The Denver Nuggets made a shocking decision to fire head coach Michael Malone with just three games left in the 2024-25 regular season. However, that was not the only drastic change the franchise made.

At the same time they opted to make a coaching change, the Nuggets' ownership also turned their attention to the front office. The Nuggets fired general manager Calvin Booth after five years in the position. Now, 11 months since parting ways with Denver, Booth has entered a new career path.

Despite a report that Booth would be returning to his alma mater, Penn State University, to work with the men's basketball team, the former Nuggets GM confirmed to NBA insider Chris Haynes that he is running an independent consulting service.

Due to confidentiality and competitive reasons, I can't confirm or deny this. I'd like to clarify I'm running an independent consulting service that caters to multiple programs simultaneously," Booth told Haynes.

Booth played at Penn State from 1995 to 1999 before getting drafted 35th overall in the 1999 NBA Draft. After a ten-year NBA playing career and an up-and-down career as an executive, Booth is likely still returning to the Nittany Lions in some capacity, but his overarching new consulting career is the focus.

Booth addresses his Nuggets exit

Just over a week before announcing his new consulting service, Booth joined The Kevin O'Connor Show in an interview to discuss his exit from the Nuggets franchise, and his comments certainly caught the attention of fans, claiming that he was dismissed because he made it look too easy.

“A lifetime’s worth of playing basketball, being coached, having conversations, scouting — for me to go in there right away, assemble a championship team, win a championship,” Booth said (h/t Denver Sports). “Anybody that’s really good at something, when they make it look easy, that was really, really hard to get to. Honestly, I think you could put 100 GMs in my position, three or four of them do as good as I did."

Booth certainly had some choice words about his Nuggets exit, suggesting that the franchise and fanbase took their 2023 title for granted.

“It’s almost like the championship isn’t real in Denver,” he said. “They never talk about it. All they do is talk about the next one. I don’t think some people within the organization really realize how hard it is to win. I think it just happened too easily and I think a lot of people in that community take it for granted.”

In all fairness, Booth did his job as the Nuggets GM and took the franchise to their first-ever NBA championship. Now, Booth will use his expertise to help other programs.