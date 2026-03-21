Jamal Murray Gets Honest About His Confidence in Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets managed to cash in on a big home win rolling into the weekend against the Toronto Raptors, a game in which they were down by 11 in the second half before making a valiant comeback to win 121-115, and took care of business in a big way against a playoff-level team in the clutch.

Compared to the Nuggets' recent turbulence of this season, the results turned out a bit differently than the recent pitfalls Denver has fallen into when it comes to their late-game execution and their consistency on both ends of the floor.

That switch finally flipped against Toronto, and now Denver them with a 2-0 series sweep against this crew because of it.

But even with a big win like that now in the Nuggets' back pocket, it didn't quite reveal any new information for those that have believed in Denver all season long–– particularly for guys like Jamal Murray who has seen every high and low of the process thus far.

"Yeah, I mean, I always have confidence," Murray said of the Nuggets after the win. "But we've done it, and we've also seen it ourselves. We've seen it behind closed doors without you guys."

"We've talked about it. We've done it year in and year out, even those years that we lost, or lost by a small margin. So we know what we're capable of. We know the talent. I know how great Jok is. I know how good of a shooter Tim [Hardaway] is. I know how selfless and patient [Aaron Gordon] is. I know how much of a team player and leader [Christian Braun] is."

Jamal Murray Not Surprised By Nuggets' Success

This time against the Raptors, all of the right components that the Nuggets have been trying to forge together through the first three-quarters of the year simply came together all at the right moments.

Jamal Murray carried his weight with a 31-point outing to lead the game in scoring. The second unit did their part thanks to an eye-catching showing from Tim Hardaway Jr. and his seven threes, and even someone like Spencer Jones–– who didn't score a single point in 18 minutes of play–– still met the mark as a high-level, versatile defender the Nuggets could roll out all throughout that night.

Mar 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

It's games like this where, if the Nuggets can have everyone around the roster positively contribute in their respective roles, and the execution is on par late in games to help carry the continued success of Denver moving forward, the sky is the limit for just how high this team could go down the stretch.

But for Murray and the Nuggets to make that sustained success deep in the season become a reality, they'll have to let the work and the energy speak for themselves.

"I can go down the line, but this is what we have in the locker room," Murray continued. "There's no reason for us not to believe. So of course we're confident. Even if we have a bad game or a bad loss, we just find a way to pick it up and get back to what we do and not let the outside noise affect us."

"We just try to bounce back as best we can and let our energy speak for itself. So, like I said, if we play with this kind of energy, whether we miss or make shots, we have a chance to beat everybody that's in front of us."

With just under a month left in the regular season, the Nuggets could be getting hot at the perfect time, but seeing the winning pieces show themselves around the roster is nothing that'll catch Murray by surprise.