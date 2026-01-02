Nuggets Announce Brutal Injury Update for Jonas Valanciunas

It looks like the Denver Nuggets will be without yet another piece of their rotation for a few weeks, this time losing center Jonas Valanciunas with a calf injury.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Valanciunas will be re-evaluated in four weeks after sustaining a right calf strain vs. the Toronto Raptors on New Year's Eve.

"Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks after sustaining a right calf strain in Wednesday’s win in Toronto, sources tell ESPN. Another injury blow for third-seeded Denver, which is down 4 of 5 starters, including Nikola Jokic and now his backup."

Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas will be re-evaluated in 4 weeks after sustaining a right calf strain in Wednesday's win in Toronto, sources tell ESPN. Another injury blow for third-seeded Denver, which is down 4 of 5 starters, including Nikola Jokic and now his backup.

It's yet another tough blow for the Nuggets and their already-injury-riddled season, one that now gets even worse with the loss of their backup center for what'll be nearly a month on the sidelines with a calf strain.

During Valanciunas' 32 games played for the Nuggets this season, he's averaged 8.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists while shooting 59.3% from the field and 25.0% from three; emerging as one of the league's most productive backup centers through the first two months of the season, and was expected to see a massive bump in his role amid the recent injury to Nikola Jokic.

Now, the Nuggets will be without their starting and backup center for the next four weeks, at the very least, and will be forced to continue forward on what's been the closest thing to a cursed season that the NBA has seen this season in terms of injury luck.

The Nuggets have been without Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Christian Braun (ankle) since the middle of November, have been without Cameron Johnson (knee) since December 23rd, have just lost Jokic (knee) and Valanciunas (calf) for close to the next month, and have also seen Jamal Murray and Peyton Watson suffer their respective injuries despite currently being healthy, making for a beaten-up, unlucky team through the first two months of the regular season.

The absence of both big men leaves a bigger role in play for veteran Zeke Nnaji to step up amid Denver's need for bigs, a larger opportunity for second-year forward DaRon Holmes to fill that void in the frontcourt, and likely even more minutes for their lengthy wings like Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones to provide that necessary size.

Valanciunas will have his chance to return to the Nuggets' lineup at the end of January, and possibly closer to the All-Star Break, depending on how his recovery goes. Nonetheless, it's another tough break for Denver's already immensely challenging season.

