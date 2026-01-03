Three Takeaways From Nuggets' Nail-Biting Loss to Cavaliers

Despite being down four starters and their backup center, the Denver Nuggets gave the Cleveland Cavaliers all they could handle. The Cavaliers ultimately pulled out a 112-108 win in Cleveland, but the Nuggets held their own with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic out of the lineup.

Here are a few key takeaways from Denver's close loss to the Cavaliers.

A fourth-quarter collapse

The Nuggets have had several instances this season where they have just fallen short in the fourth quarter, and Friday's loss was a prime example. The Nuggets led by as many as 11 points, but were outscored 25-11 in the final period, resulting in a four-point loss.

Of course, with Jokic not on the floor, it is not a total shock that the Nuggets struggled offensively in crunch time. Scoring just 11 fourth-quarter points is unacceptable, and it is always hard to pull out a win when the offense crumbles like that when it really matters.

Jamal Murray puts the team on his back... in the first half

Jamal Murray at half:



28 PTS

10-16 FG

4-5 3P



Keeping Denver alive. pic.twitter.com/gvj0NTsCYF — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 3, 2026

Murray was incredible for the Nuggets in the first half, dropping 28 points on 10-16 shooting from the field and 4-5 from three-point range. With Jokic sidelined, along with Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, and Cam Johnson, it is no secret that the Nuggets need Murray to carry the team offensively. His first-half performance was exactly what the Nuggets needed, but his second-half was far more forgettable.

Murray finished the second half with just six points on 2-12 shooting from the field and 2-7 from deep. Of course, Cleveland upped their defensive intensity to make things difficult for Murray, but the Nuggets do not have enough offensive weapons available to stay dominant when Murray struggles.

The silver lining: A surprisingly good performance

Even without four starters and Jonas Valanciunas, the Nuggets were just a couple of shots away from taking down the Cavaliers on their home court.

David Adelman: “Really proud to coach this team tonight.” Said he’s disappointed by the result because the Nuggets played so hard. — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) January 3, 2026

After the game, Nuggets head coach David Adelman said he was "really proud to coach this team tonight," and he has every right to be. While their fourth-quarter collapse was the story of the night, the Nuggets' shorthanded lineup did all they could to stay in the game.

Even though it was a loss, this game should give the Nuggets some momentum moving forward and some optimism that they can still compete with these injuries.

