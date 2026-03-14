Lakers Could End 5-Year Drought With Win Over Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers have a rare opportunity in their upcoming matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

In the event the Lakers win their Saturday game against the Nuggets for what will be their third meeting of the season, Los Angeles would win a regular-season series against Denver for the first time since 2020-21.

Since 2022, the Nuggets have a combined regular season win-loss record of 10-7 against the Lakers, their best slate of games coming back in their 2023-24 campaign when Denver logged a 3-0 season series sweep, but has lost at least one game to the Lakers in every other year since 2013-14.

During what was a shortened COVID season back in 2020-21, the Lakers took the slight edge 2-1 over the Nuggets in their three matchups across the year in order to claim the season series––something that wouldn't be done for the next four seasons to follow.

This season, the Nuggets have a current record of 1-1 against Los Angeles, coming away with a much-needed win in their last matchup on March 5th, 113-120. Both Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic came away with 28 points apiece, with the three-time MVP also logging a triple-double in the process.

On Saturday, the Nuggets will need some similar efforts out of their star duo in what's set to be a pivotal contest against the Lakers; one that not only holds some heavy stakes for seeding in the Western Conference, but can also prevent Los Angeles from winning their season series for what's set to be their final meeting of the year, unless the two meet in the playoffs.

Nuggets Have Tough Task Against Red-Hot Luka Doncic

Denver will be catching the Lakers and Luka Doncic at a time when their star guard has put together one of the best scoring stretches of his season thus far. In the past four games, he's averaging a ridiculous 40.3 points a night on 50.5% from the field and 44.6% from the field; largely due to the explosive 51-point outing he's fresh off of against the Chicago Bulls.

Thankfully, the Nuggets should be able to have health on their side in order to face LA and their red-hot scorer at nearly full strength in their starting lineup and down the bench.

Both Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are listed as probable to play after entering the night with their respective injuries, giving the Nuggets additional upside on the offensive end, and further versatility with Gordon's presence in the frontcourt.

Mar 9, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) reacts after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Peyton Watson will still be out with his hamstring injury that's kept him out for over a month, but signs seem to point towards the fourth-year breakout wing returning at some point in the next week. Against Los Angeles, though, the Nuggets will still be forced without him, leaving their forward depth just a bit depleted.

However, as the Nuggets have faced several injuries all season, and taken down the Lakers as early as two weeks ago, Denver could bring all that they need to put together two straight wins on the board, and avoid losing their first-season series against LA since 2021.