Denver Nuggets Make Roster Decision With Spencer Jones

The Denver Nuggets made their first move of the season by trading Hunter Tyson and a 2032 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for a 2026 second-round pick. While this seems like an insignificant trade on the surface, it serves a couple of purposes.

One, this deal brings the Nuggets below the luxury tax, which will save them from paying the repeater tax, as long as they can stay below the luxury line next season as well. Two, it opens up a roster spot, bringing Denver's total to 13 players. While they are reportedly expected to shop the buyout market to fill one of those roster spots, they will also be converting two-way forward Spencer Jones to a standard deal, NBA insider Chris Haynes reports.

Denver Nuggets will convert swingman Spencer Jones from a two-way contract to a standard contract, league sources tell me. The second-year player has had a standout campaign. pic.twitter.com/alfBJZRUnQ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 5, 2026

Nuggets to convert Jones to a standard contract

This decision was certainly expected by the Nuggets, as Jones has been a legitimate game-changer for the team this season, despite being on a two-way deal.

Jones, 24, has started 34 games for the Nuggets this season and has already reached his maximum of 50 games. Of course, most of Jones' opportunity stemmed from Denver's injuries, primarily to Aaron Gordon and Cam Johnson, but he has made the most of it.

In his 34 starts, Jones has averaged 7.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, and one steal per game, shooting 50% from the field and 40.9% from three-point range. Jones has been a much-needed presence on the defensive end, while being a reliable catch-and-shoot threat. His elevation to a standard contract is well-deserved, and it notably allows him to be part of the playoff rotation.

While Jones will not be a starter once the Nuggets are fully healthy, keeping him in the rotation will be key for this team. Especially as the team continues to deal with major injury blows, with Gordon and Peyton Watson both expected to miss multiple weeks, he will be vital for Denver.

Jones recently had to sit out of a game because he was nearing his 50-game mark as a two-way player, but the Nuggets no longer have to worry about that for the rest of the season. Jones gets paid, and the Nuggets retain one of their most impactful players. This was a great decision for both sides.

