Nuggets Series Odds vs. Timberwolves Skyrocket After Game 1 Win

With a Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Denver Nuggets are in the driver's seat to advance. The Nuggets opened as heavy betting favorites to beat the Timberwolves in this highly anticipated first-round playoff series, and after their 11-point win in Game 1, their odds have skyrocketed.

After the win, the Nuggets are -600 favorites to win the series and advance to the Western Conference semifinals, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Timberwolves have slipped to +450 underdogs. Here is every specific outcome in a Nuggets series win and its respective odds heading into Game 2:

Nuggets sweep, win 4-0: +320

Nuggets win 4-1: +230

Nuggets win 4-2: +475

Nuggets win 4-3: +390

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) reacts after a basket and foul during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

For reference, the most likely outcome for a Timberwolves series win is for them to win in seven games at +1000 odds.

Nuggets are in the driver's seat

Even though the Nuggets pulled out a huge 116-105 win at home on Saturday, it was not a dominant performance. The Nuggets turned the ball over 13 times, barely won the rebound battle, and shot just 38-87 (44%) from the field and 10-36 (28%) from three-point range.

Granted, the Timberwolves struggled as well, but the Nuggets' resiliency was on full display, showing that they are more than capable of fully controlling this series and walking into the second round with less struggle than expected.

Another important stat to note is how the Timberwolves typically struggle in playoff series after losing Game 1. Timberwolves broadcaster Alan Horton wrote how Minnesota is just 2-12 in series after losing Game 1, compared to their 4-1 record in series after winning the first game.

How important is Game 1?



MIN is 4-1 in series when they win Game 1.

MIN is 2-12 in series when they lose Game 1. — Alan Horton (@WolvesRadio) April 18, 2026

Not to mention, the Nuggets are 7-2 in playoff series during the Nikola Jokic era when they win Game 1, and in their 2023 title run, they won Game 1 in each series, including their first-round matchup against the Timberwolves.

It certainly helps out the Nuggets that their star duo of Jamal Murray and Jokic are already clicking, combining for 55 points, 18 rebounds, and 18 assists in Game 1. The last time these two teams met in the playoffs, Minnesota jumped out to a 2-0 series lead. With Jokic and Murray playing some of the best basketball of their careers, it will be challenging for the Timberwolves to climb back from one game down.

The Nuggets will look to defend their home court again and jump out to a commanding 2-0 series lead on Monday, as they host the Timberwolves at 8:30 p.m. MT for a pivotal Game 2.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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