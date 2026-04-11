Nikola Jokic Injury Update Ahead of Nuggets' Season Finale

The Denver Nuggets have released a new update revolving the status of Nikola Jokic headed into their final game of the regular season against the San Antonio Spurs.

According to the Nuggets' latest injury report, Jokic is listed as questionable with injury management against the Spurs.

Nikola Jokic (injury management) listed questionable for Sunday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 11, 2026

The update comes after Jokic was inevitably ruled out in the Nuggets' last matchup against the OKC Thunder with what was deemed right wrist injury management, joining the rest of Denver's starters on the bench in an effort to give them some extra rest before the postseason gets started next week.

Now, as their last regular season game is on tap for Sunday, the Nuggets could technically end up sitting Jokic for a second straight game. Which, if it happens to be the case, would effectively rule him ineligible for any end-of-season awards honors by being one game shy of the 65-game minimum rule.

Jokic Needs One More Game to Qualify for Awards

It remains to be seen what the official status will hold for Jokic heading into tip-off, but the biggest factor remains how the Nuggets will decide to approach his season awards game minimum, a mark he's right on the edge of being just shy of.

Jokic has to play at least 15 minutes in Denver's matchup against the Spurs to remain officially eligible for any end-of-season honors. Eligible players need to play 20 minutes in 65 regular-season games to meet that league threshold, but can also have two games in which they log at least 15.

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts after a play at the end of the fourth quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jokic's first 15-minute showing came back at the end of December when he suffered his hyperextended knee against the Miami Heat; one where he played in just 19 minutes.

Now against San Antonio could be the perfect time to utilize his next mulligan, but it remains to be seen if the Nuggets decide to do so.

David Adelman Noncommittal on Jokic's Status

The most likely option remains that the Nuggets end up playing Jokic for that 15-minute stretch, but when head coach David Adelman was asked about the decision before Denver played the Thunder on Friday, he didn't confirm his status one way or another.

"I think we’ll have that same conversation tomorrow. We’re all aware of that, the rule," Adelman said. "The minute thing on Sunday will be talked about with the front office, ownership, Nikola. Obviously, his opinion matters in that situation."

Tip-off between the Nuggets and Spurs for regular season game 82 of 82 lands at 6:30 p.m. MT. where Denver will be taking the road against San Antonio for their fourth matchup of the season, and coming off a previously electric victory earlier in the week to extend their long-spanning winning streak.

Time will tell if Denver can keep that streak alive for 12 straight, depending on the results of this one, as well as what the final status might hold for Jokic and his awards eligibility.