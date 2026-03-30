Nikola Jokic Reacts to Caitlin Clark's 'Best Player in the World' Praise

While Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is expected to go a second straight year without winning the NBA MVP award, marking his longest drought since he won his first in the 2020-21 season, he is still considered the best player in the world by many. That group now includes Indiana Fever guard and two-time WNBA All-Star Caitlin Clark.

While appearing on NBC ahead of the Nuggets' clash with the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, Clark had high praise for Jokic, calling him "the best player in the world."

"I think everybody knew he was going to do everything he could to get back [from injury]. I mean, there's not many people that average a triple-double, let alone you're lucky enough to get a couple of those in a season. He's done it all year long, in back-to-back years. It's pretty incredible, and honestly, he's probably my favorite player to watch, and I think he’s the best player in the world," Clark said.

Caitlin Clark on Nikola Jokic:



“I think he’s the best player in the world.”pic.twitter.com/RXeDjSOh2o — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 29, 2026

Jokic responds to Clark's praise

Of course, Jokic is likely used to hearing this type of praise from fans, coaches, and players across the sport, but it coming from an icon of women's basketball in Clark should make it a bit more special. Still, Jokic responded to Clark's praise with a joke, claiming she only said that because they have the same agent.

"We have the same agent. That's why she said it," Jokic said with a laugh.

Nikola Jokic on Caitlin Clark saying he's the best basketball player in the world:



"We have the same agent. That's why she said it." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rUBF7dHU7N — Rachel Strand (@MileHighRachel) March 30, 2026

Of course, Jokic followed up Clark's praise with an impressive performance in Denver's win over the Warriors, dropping 25 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists on 10-20 shooting from the field and 4-8 from three-point range. While his four-game triple-double streak was broken, Jokic still made a huge impact on the game to lead the Nuggets to their sixth straight win.

Is Jokic the best player in the world?

After winning three MVP awards in four years, Jokic obviously cemented himself as the best player in the world. However, it is looking like he will lose the MVP race for the second straight year, despite averaging a triple-double both seasons, as Clark mentioned.

If Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander wins his second straight MVP, would he take the "best player in the world" title from Jokic? After winning MVP and Finals MVP last season, Gilgeous-Alexander immediately jumped up the ranks to at least join the same tier as Jokic. If he is able to repeat that success this season, he would likely take the throne.

Still, this season Jokic is averaging 27.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.8 assists per game. He is on pace to become the first player in NBA history to lead the league in rebounds and assists per game in the same season. This level of statistical dominance has not been seen since Wilt Chamberlain, but if fans want Jokic to cement himself as the top player in the world again, he needs to prove it with a deep playoff run.