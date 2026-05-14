What This Top Prospect Said About Nikola Jokic Is Telling

Despite an early elimination in the first round of this year's postseason, it's hard to discredit Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic as anything less than one of the best, most dominant players in the game when he's firing on all cylinders on the offensive end.

And for those coming in the next generation of draft prospects who have been watching the league from afar, some have actually begun to develop a real fondness for Jokic being one of their top players to watch growing up because of that one-of-a-kind play style.

One of those prospects who has a ton of appreciation for the Nuggets' three-time MVP is projected top-five draft pick out of UNC, Caleb Wilson, who spoke about Jokic during this year's draft combine and credited him as his favorite player even before the extensive accolades.

"I really like Jokic," Wilson said, via DNVR. "He was my favorite player, even before his MVP. I really liked how he played."

"I really wasn't that athletic when I was younger, believe it or not. So, just seeing him being a half-court hub without being that athletic was really cool."

Caleb Wilson says Nikola Jokic was his favorite NBA player, even before Jokic won MVP 🃏



"I really like Jokic. He was my favorite player, even before his MVP."



"I really wasn't that athletic when I was younger, believe it our not." pic.twitter.com/lwZcRML7OY — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) May 13, 2026

Caleb Wilson Says Nikola Jokic Is His Favorite Player

Many prospects who come into the draft within this next generation of guys have similar answers as to their top players in the game: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant are all frequent flyers when it comes to landing that praise, and have been for the past several years.

But as that era of stars gradually leaves the stage, in comes another batch of all-world, MVP-level talents taking the scene as the top superstars out, such as Jokic, or others like Giannis Antetokounmpo or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

For Wilson, his appeal to Jokic is pretty fascinating.

Not because of why he feels Jokic is so impactful and one of the most impressive players in the game––that's sure to get any basketball fan awe-inspired––but due to his feel and IQ for the game that help him stand out as an offensive engine, despite not being a world-class athlete.

It's particularly interesting because Wilson has quite the polar opposite of that Jokic-level athleticism.

The UNC product actually has a serious case of being the best athlete in the entire class, and has several bursts of speed, power, and ability to fly through the air as a dominant, high-intensity finisher, making for a bit of his calling card headed into the draft.

Mar 18, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) during a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

But regardless of that differing play style or athleticism, it hasn't stopped Wilson from becoming a major fan; enough to consider him his favorite player.

So even as Jokic may have fallen flat in Denver's postseason exit in the first round, making for a bit of a lackluster performance from the Joker overall, that most definitely hasn't stopped him from inspiring the next generation, and won't prevent those leagues from admiring what he brings to the table as one of the best to ever do it.

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