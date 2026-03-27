Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Opens Up About 'Growing' With Jamal Murray

The Denver Nuggets picked up a big win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, led by their star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Jokic was incredible, dropping 23 points, 21 rebounds, and 19 assists, while Murray led the scoring department with a new season-high of 53 points, shooting 19-28 from the field and 9-14 from three-point range. Not only did they both have incredible individual performances, but they also reached an impressive milestone. This marked their 400th win as teammates, including the postseason, which is the most in the NBA since the 2016-17 season.

Tonight was the 400th time that Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray played in a game together and won (including playoffs).



The 400 wins are the most by any duo in the NBA since they became teammates in the 2016-17 season. pic.twitter.com/B9FsU7GOhL — Jake Coyne (@TheStatSquatch) March 26, 2026

After the game, Jokic spoke about his growth with Murray and how far they have come as teammates since the star point guard was first drafted in 2016.

“It’s the growth, how we both started and the path that we had basically from nobody to somebody, and to championship. And still growing and still performing. The growth that we had together is something that is really unique," Jokic said. "Hopefully we can continue to play like this."

The growth of the star duo

Jokic was drafted 41st overall by the Nuggets in 2014, but did not make his NBA debut until the 2015-16 season, while Murray joined him in Denver after being drafted seventh overall in 2016. Since then, Jokic has been the star of the show, winning three NBA MVP awards and Finals MVP in 2023, but Murray has been the ideal second option for the Serbian superstar.

Murray finally made his first career All-Star appearance this season, having the best year of his career. The best part about this tandem is that they are reaching their peaks together, both playing some of the best basketball of their careers right now, as we saw on Wednesday night against the Mavericks.

MURRAY AND JOKIĆ UNBELIEVABLE PERFORMANCE 👏🔥



Murray: 53 PTS, 19-28 FG, 9-14 3FG



Jokić: 23 PTS, 21 REB, 19 AST



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/YgOPOZFyFW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2026

Jokic has become one of the biggest success stories in the NBA, from being drafted during a Taco Bell commercial to being one of the best players in league history. Of course, some of Jokic's success can be attributed to his connection with Murray, and there is no doubt that Jokic brings the best out of Murray as well.

Murray speaks on chemistry with Jokic

While Jokic spoke about the growth of him and his All-Star partner, Murray expanded on how valuable their chemistry is and how fun it is to play with each other.

“It’s not just when we’re playing well. I feel like our best chemistry is when we’re not,” Murray said (h/t The Denver Post). “Sometimes he’s having a rough day and I’ll pick up the slack. And then there’s days when I’m not doing what I need to do, and he takes over. Those days where we’re both on point, it’s just whatever’s open. There’s no tug-of-war with the ball. There’s no animosity of who’s shooting it, where it’s going. It’s just a lot of fun to play like that."

The Nuggets have greatly benefited from the incredible duo of Jokic and Murray, as we saw when they led the franchise to their first NBA championship in 2023. As they continue to grow together, it would be surprising if they did not bring another title back to Denver.