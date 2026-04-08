Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Weighs In on Michael Malone's New UNC Job

Former Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone found his way to a new coaching gig with the University of North Carolina, set to be his first role on the sidelines since he and the Nuggets parted ways at the end of last season.

It's a unique fit for Malone entering the college landscape. Having spent over the past decade coaching at the NBA level, and being in the assistant ranks within the league dating back to 2001, taking the reins of a college program is bound to be a new challenge for the former NBA champion.

But when asking Nuggets' three-time MVP Nikola Jokic about his former head coach's fit with the Tar Heels, he's undeniably confident in what Malone has to offer in his next situation:

"I'm happy for coach. I wish him all the luck," Jokic said of Malone's hire to UNC, via Vinny Benedetto of the The Denver Gazette, "I think it's a little bit different just because he was coaching NBA for, how many years, 12, 15 years? He definitely has the poise and the brain to do it."

"I think he's going to do a really good job, because I think he can actually coach the guys. I think he's going to have time to coach the guys and teach them how to play the game the right way."

Jokic Confident in Michael Malone's Fit With UNC

Having not only spent his first decade in the league under Malone's wing, yet also turning from a second-round pick to a perennial MVP candidate with his guidance, there might be no better player to ask about what UNC is getting from their new head coach.

And in Jokic's mind, Malone might just have the right mind to successfully lead the university back to its storied status as one of the best, most historic programs the sport has to offer.

May 31, 2023; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) talks with head coach Michael Malone during a practice session on media day before the 2023 NBA Finals at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

UNC was clearly eager to take a different direction in their coaching leadership following their decision to move off of Hubert Davis.

Malone, who hasn't been coaching at the NCAA level since his time with the Manhattan Jaspers back in 2001, fits that mold of a unique hire quite well. And that bold decision could pay off, if Malone's transition back to college can work out.

Malone has proven to build a sustainable winner at the NBA level by being the Nuggets' winningest coach in franchise history. Things might've not ended seamlessly in Denver during the fallout of last season, but everyone knows the type of talent and ceiling the veteran head coach has to offer when given an opportunity–– especially Jokic.

That opportunity to lead another team outside of Denver might've taken a bit of extra time than expected to come to life, considering Malone was slotted into a role as an NBA ESPN analyst until officially being named the guy, but now it's official. UNC has their next head coach to lead the way, and is sure to have the support of his former MVP along the way.