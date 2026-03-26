Nikola Jokic Makes Unbelievable NBA History in Nuggets vs Mavericks

On the second night of a back-to-back and some flight troubles while trying to get out of Phoenix, not many people would have expected a dominant performance from the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday. However, they pulled out a 142-135 win over the Dallas Mavericks, led by one of the best duo performances the league has ever seen.

While Jamal Murray shined with 53 points, three-time MVP Nikola Jokic had an unbelievable stat line. Jokic finished with 23 points, 21 rebounds, and 19 assists, coming just one assist shy of the fourth 20/20/20 game in league history. Still, though, the superstar center managed to make NBA history.

After dropping 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 17 assists in their previous game, Jokic became the first player in league history to record 15+ points, 15+ rebounds, and 15+ assists in consecutive games. Not to mention, he did it in the span of 24 hours.

NIKOLA JOKIĆ RECORDED A MONSTER TRIPLE-DOUBLE IN DENVER'S WIN!



🃏 23 PTS

🃏 21 REB

🃏 19 AST



Jokić, who had 23 PTS, 17 REB, and 17 AST last night vs. PHX, is now the first player in NBA HISTORY to total back-to-back games with 15+ PTS, 15+ REB, and 15+ AST 😲 pic.twitter.com/xmtIS4CYth — NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2026

Jokic's historic two-game span

Jokic also became the first player in NBA history to record at least 46 points, 38 rebounds, and 36 assists in a two-game span. Not only did Jokic put up historic numbers across the board, but he also recorded just three total turnovers in his last two games, shutting down the conversation about his recent turnover issue.

On top of Jokic having the most statistically impressive back-to-back the league has ever seen, he and Murray made unique history as well.

Jokic and Murray became the first duo in NBA history to have one player score 50 points and the other record 15/15/15 in the same game. If they have not already cemented themselves as the best duo in the NBA, Wednesday's performance should certainly have done it.

The @nuggets are the first team in NBA history to have one player with 50 points (Jamal Murray) and another with 15/15/15 (Nikola Jokić) in a regulation game. pic.twitter.com/OIcQIZQAfj — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) March 26, 2026

Nuggets head coach David Adelman managed to put into words how impressive his All-Star duo was against the Mavericks.

"Tonight was just really special, man. I mean 53 from your point guard and 23, 21, and 19 from your center. Just an outrageous number from the best tandem in the NBA," Adelman said after the game.

While Jokic has fallen out of the MVP conversation, with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander expected to win it for the second straight year, his recent performances suggest he has a case. This season, Jokic is averaging 27.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.8 assists per game, while shooting 57% from the field and 38% from three-point range.

It is very special to lead the NBA in rebounds and assists per game, yet Jokic is tracking to become the first player in NBA history to do so. Sure, his efficiency has dipped since returning from injury, and Denver's team success has not been as eye-popping, but Jokic is having a historic season.