Nuggets Have an Easy Nikola Jokic Contract Decision to Make This Offseason

There was some concern in the Denver Nuggets community last offseason when three-time MVP Nikola Jokic opted to decline a contract extension that would have locked him into the franchise for a few more years. As it stands, he has a player option worth $62.8 million for the 2027-28 season, meaning he could hit the open market in either of the next two offseasons.

Fortunately, Jokic only passed on the opportunity at a contract extension last year in hopes of signing a more lucrative deal this summer.

This offseason, Jokic is eligible to sign a new contract extension worth around $280 million over four years, which would make him the highest-paid player in NBA history. Of course, that amount of money could make any front office and ownership group second-guess the decision, but the Nuggets have a very easy choice to make.

Why this is an easy decision for Denver

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) seats on the bench before the second half begins against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Jokic has done everything for this Denver franchise, becoming the first Nuggets player to win the MVP award, while also leading them to their first-ever championship. Jokic has legitimately cemented himself as one of the greatest centers in NBA history, and after drafting him with the No. 41 pick in the 2014 draft, the Nuggets will do everything they can to have him retire in Denver.

The Nuggets should be willing to give Jokic as much money as possible to stay in Denver and keep him happy. As long as the three-time MVP center is leading the team, they will be a contender, so emptying their pockets to give him the supermax is a no-brainer.

Despite playing half the season while dealing with a knee injury, among other issues, he averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game, while shooting 56.9% from the field, 38.0% from three-point range, and 83.1% from the free-throw line.

Nikola Jokic on Christmas 🔥

🎄56 PTS

🎄16 REB

🎄15 AST https://t.co/Wh1jcJpZzi pic.twitter.com/2pVaSBtCAl — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 26, 2025

Jokic led the NBA with 34 triple-doubles, 21 more than the next most. He also became the first player in league history to lead in both rebounds and assists per game, doing all of this while also averaging the eighth-most points.

Statistically, Jokic is coming off one of the best seasons in NBA history. While he slowed down a bit after a month-long injury absence, he is still at the height of his career, and the Nuggets need to capitalize on having a player of his caliber leading the charge. He has done everything possible to earn the most lucrative contract in NBA history, especially coming from the Nuggets' franchise.

Is there any concern?

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

If Jokic is about to earn nearly $70 million per season through the 2030-2031 season, the Nuggets have to make sure it is the right decision. While there are plenty of reasons for the Nuggets to do whatever they can to keep the greatest player in franchise history happy in Denver, this is a huge commitment.

Having a player under contract at that price for the next half-decade could be detrimental if they are not able to surround him with the right pieces. Still, he is the type of player to pay first and build around second, knowing that there is a much greater chance they can compete for a championship with him on the roster than otherwise.

Some Nuggets fans could have reservations about handing Jokic a historic contract extension, but the front office will likely not hesitate to pay the three-time MVP, and for good reason.

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