Two Nuggets X-Factors Who Will Decide Lakers Game

Riding a two-game winning streak, the Denver Nuggets are heading into a huge matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only will the winner of Saturday's matchup clinch the season series, but the outcome will also shake up the Western Conference standings.

With a win, the Lakers would move up to third place in the West, but with a loss, would fall to fifth. The Nuggets, on the other hand, would move up to fourth place with a win, but drop to sixth in a loss. To avoid falling just one spot above the play-in tournament, the Nuggets should be desperate for a road win over the star-studded Lakers on Saturday. Who are their x-factors as they search for their third straight win?

Cam Johnson

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Johnson has been one of Denver's biggest x-factors all season, but unfortunately, he has been underwhelming. After trading Michael Porter Jr. and a first-round pick to acquire Johnson, fans expected a lot out of him. However, he has been streaky, with some injury concerns holding him back.

Johnson has missed each of the previous two matchups against the Lakers, and for the Nuggets to walk out of Los Angeles with a win, they will need him to step into his role. Playing defense, especially with matchups against Luka Doncic and LeBron James, while being able to knock down three-pointers is exactly what the Nuggets need out of him.

With just 15 games left in the season, the Nuggets need to see more out of Johnson before the playoffs, and Saturday's marquee game against the Lakers is a prime opportunity to prove himself.

Johnson has shot just 35.7% from deep in 21 road games this season, compared to a 45.7% clip at home, so finding his rhythm in Crypto.com Arena will be key.

Christian Braun

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) dribbles the ball up court as Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) defends in the first quarter at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Speaking of needing a defender to step up, Christian Braun will be the key to success for Denver on Saturday. Braun will likely be the primary defender on Doncic, meaning he arguably has the most important job on the floor.

In their last meeting, Doncic was held to 27 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists on 11-24 shooting from the field and 3-10 from deep. Of course, nobody can completely shut down a player of Doncic's caliber, but Braun did enough to ultimately help the Nuggets pull out a win.

If Johnson and Braun can both show up defensively, while knocking down open shots on the other end, the Nuggets will be in a great position to win on Saturday. Both players have struggled this season, but as the regular season winds down, they should be hunting for opportunities to find their rhythm and help the team succeed.

Of course, stars like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be the ultimate difference-makers in Saturday's matchup, but if Braun and Johnson can have big games, Denver will be in a great spot to leave Los Angeles with their 42nd win of the season.

The Nuggets and Lakers are set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. MT in Los Angeles on Saturday.